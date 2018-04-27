Latest autonomous vehicle: The Bruu beer pong robot

Bruu is spill- and splash-proof with rubber gaskets to prevent liquids from entering and damaging its internals. Six infrared sensors allow Bruu to detect its surroundings and avoid obstacles. A rechargeable battery allows Bruu to have a run time of 3 hours.
Bruu is priced at $30. Would you buy this contraption for your next party? Learn more at kickstarter.com
