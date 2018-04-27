Latest autonomous vehicle: The Bruu beer pong robot

Apr 27th 2018 at 9:00PM
Beer pong Roomba: Bruu is an autonomous moving target for beer pong. Labruutories LLC says it invented Bruu to increase social interaction among disconnected phone addicts.

Bruu is spill- and splash-proof with rubber gaskets to prevent liquids from entering and damaging its internals. Six infrared sensors allow Bruu to detect its surroundings and avoid obstacles. A rechargeable battery allows Bruu to have a run time of 3 hours.

Bruu is priced at $30. Would you buy this contraption for your next party? Learn more at kickstarter.com

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video autonomous beer pong autonomous robot beer pong bruu drinking game Drinking game roomba
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X