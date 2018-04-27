Truck Week, Jeep Grand Commander, and RIP Ford sedans | Autoblog Podcast #538

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the 2018 Ford F-150 and 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman we have at the office this week. We discuss Ford discontinuing most of its cars, salute the Jeep Grand Commander, and reminisce about our favorite car toys. As usual, we'll also spend a listener's money on a car.
Rundown
Autoblog Podcast #538
- Ford kills off all cars but Mustang and Focus Active
- Jeep debuts three-row Grand Commander at Beijing Motor Show
- Trucks in the office: Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 Tradesman
- Our favorite car toys
- Spend my money
