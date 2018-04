Truck Week, Jeep Grand Commander, and RIP Ford sedans | Autoblog Podcast #538

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the 2018 Ford F-150 and 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman we have at the office this week. We discuss Ford discontinuing most of its cars , salute the Jeep Grand Commander , and reminisce about our favorite car toys. As usual, we'll also spend a listener's money on a car.

Autoblog Podcast #538

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Get The Podcast

iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly