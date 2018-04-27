Podcast

Truck Week, Jeep Grand Commander, and RIP Ford sedans | Autoblog Podcast #538

We also talk toy car nostalgia, and help spend a listener's money

Apr 27th 2018 at 10:50AM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the 2018 Ford F-150 and 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman we have at the office this week. We discuss Ford discontinuing most of its cars, salute the Jeep Grand Commander, and reminisce about our favorite car toys. As usual, we'll also spend a listener's money on a car.

Autoblog Podcast #538

