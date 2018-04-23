Volvo S90 Ambience concept is complete with light show and scents

We've written about Volvo's interior concepts earlier, including different Lounge Consoles presented in 2015 and 2016 for the XC90 and S90, respectively. The idea with these is that a sumptuous Volvo interior is turned into something even more rarified, as the backseat passenger either wants to get some work done while on the move, or to just relax in a comfortable ambience. That basic idea has been honed again for this year's Beijing Auto Show, where Volvo debuts the S90 Ambience Concept.
The S90 Ambience Concept isn't all about comfort and mood. There are seven different "themes" for the interior, each paired with a ceiling light show and tailored Bowers & Wilkins audio, and each of the themes is matched with one of four different scents introduced into the cabin air from the center console. Yes, there's a theme for Northern Lights, or Scandinavian Forest, or an energizing "Freedom" theme as well as a more relaxing "Nocturnal" theme. We would probably enjoy a Nordic-inspired sauna theme with birch twig scents, though the smoky smell of a wood-fired stove could be a bit alarming in a new car.
Volvo says the S90 Ambience is launched as a concept first and foremost, and it's created primarily for the Chinese market were it ever to make production, but Volvo does want to make it available in the S90 Excellence.
