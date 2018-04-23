Target targets 600 EV chargers in 2 years

Last week, Volkswagen announced its Electrify America would build EV charging stations at over 100 Walmart locations around the country, adding to our needed recharging infrastructure. Today, Target followed suit, saying it will do its own buildout, raising the number of chargers at its properties from 18 to more than 600 parking spaces over the next two years. They'll be located at more than 100 sites in 20 states.
The retail chain is partnering with multiple charging providers for the project, including Electrify America and Target's current partners ChargePoint and Tesla.
Target cited the increasing popularity of electric vehicles as the reason for the decision, with a quarter of cars sold by 2030 expected to be EVs. "Accelerating our efforts to install new charging stations at Target stores across the country is one way we're building on our commitment to investing in solutions that leave our communities better for future families," said Target VP of Property Management John Leisen. "And it's an opportunity to work with industry-leading partners to bring a more convenient shopping experience to guests as we look to design lower-carbon solutions throughout our entire operation."
Target notes that the EV charging buildout is part of its larger carbon reduction goals. The company already uses wind and solar power for some of its energy needs, with plans to have rooftop solar panels at 500 stores by 2020. Eventually, Target aims to source 100 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources.
