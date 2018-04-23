Maxi-Cosi AxissFix Air is the world's first child seat with airbags

The world of child car seats is vast and varied. There are dozens of companies that offer hundreds of options, each offering different levels of protection for smaller occupants. Maxi-Cosi, one of the first companies to introduce child seats in Europe back in the 1980s, has introduced a new level of protection with its AxissFix Air. It's the first child seat with a built-in airbag.
The airbags rest in the shoulder pads, similar to some cars that have airbags built into seat belts. Ford and Mercedes-Benz both use the technology. The Maxi-Cosi AxissFix Air is meant to work when a child grows large enough to use a forward-facing seat, though the design allows it to be used as a rear-facing seat, too.
The AxissFix Air uses ISOFIX (LATCH) connectors and can detect an accident and inflate the airbag in fractions of a second. When the airbag inflates, it helps reduce forward motion on child's head and neck.
Like with any safety system, there's always a concern of the technology causing further injury — bruises from seat belts, Takata airbags, etc. Check out the video above for a slight overview of how the system works and what Maxi-Cosi has done to reduce further injury. The seat is on sale now for just under $800. It's a lot to ask for a car seat, but that's the sort of precious safety you can't put a price on.
