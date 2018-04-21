How to find a green car, EV, or hybrid

If you're looking at maximizing fuel economy or getting a car with green cred, you're probably already thinking about a battery-electric vehicle (also referred to as an EV), a gasoline-electric hybrid, or a plug-in hybrid. And we do, too. That's why there's a special category in our Car Finder tool just for environmentally-friendly cars, trucks, and crossovers. You'll can further sort by specific green powertrain, so if you're only looking for plug-in hybrids you can filter out the rest. Filter further by body style, size, or even transmission type.
We also looked at EPA fuel economy ratings, since even non-electrified vehicles are getting significant boosts to fuel efficiency using advanced technologies like turbocharging and direct injection. (Just look at Mazda's Skyactiv-X technology, which is coming in a few years – it shows there's life in the old gasoline internal combustion engine yet.) Vehicles that get a combined MPG rating of 35 or above make it onto the list as their own subcategory, since this sort of fuel economy puts them in a class that we can safely consider to be green.
And lest you think that to be green, you need to stick with a tiny, miserly hatchback or the like, we have good news: there are plenty of hybrid versions of popular crossovers and SUVs around htat meet the criteria. Just choose Green/Fuel Economy and filter by bodystyle (select crossover and SUV), and you'll notice a broad swath of vehicles to choose from, from the ever-popular RAV4 hybrid to luxurious offerings from Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. Being green in this day and age doesn't mean you need to compromise on size or utility!
Try out Autoblog's Car Finder tool to find your next new car.
