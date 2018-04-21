BMW iX3 electric crossover teased just head of 2018 Beijing Motor Show

Something exciting is coming. Stay tuned for the Auto China Beijing 2018!#BMWBeijing @BMWi #BMWi pic.twitter.com/JxNX4KFIDc— BMW Group (@BMWGroup) April 20, 2018
Last fall, BMW trademarked the name iX3 along with iX1 through iX9. The move foreshadows the automaker's push into electrification early in the next decade. By 2025, BMW plans to have 25 electrified models on the road. We have a few details on the BMW i4 sedan — 340 to 435 miles of range — not much on the iX3 beyond the fact that it's a crossover.
A sedan like the i4 might be great for going head-to-head with cars like the Tesla Model S or the upcoming production version of the Porsche Mission E, but crossovers are what sell. A model like the iX3 will be hugely important for BMW. Stay tuned next week for more details.
