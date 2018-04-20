This Polaris off-roader is a mini beast

Transcript: Off-roading mini beast. RZR XP Turbo S is the newest trim level in the Polaris RZR XP lineup of off-roaders. It's a 2-seater buggy designed for the adrenaline junkie.
The Turbo S makes 168 horsepower from its 4-Stroke DOHC twin cylinder turbo engine. DYNAMIX Active Suspension with FOX 3.0 ibp live valve shocks helps the Turbo S maneuver harsh terrains. The Turbo S comes standard with 32-inch tires and 16-inches of ground clearance.
Use the 7-inch touchscreen for: GPS mapping, GoPro controls, suspension visualizers, front camera, vehicle stats, and much more. Pricing starts at $27,499.
