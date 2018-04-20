Camaro wishes Mustang happy birthday, sort of

To conclude a long week of news pegged to the 54th anniversary of the Ford Mustang, we pass along the special salutation above.
And in case you missed it, here's a rundown of this week's Mustang items (and a couple from the days before). It was a busy birthday week:
Ford Mustang hybrid coming in 2020
New '69-70 Ford Mustang Boss 302, Boss 429 and Mach 1 available soon
Bullitt Mustang joins other American icons on National Mall in D.C.
Ford builds a new Cobra Jet Mustang for its 50th anniversary
Ford Mustang fans refuse to let a little snow spoil a birthday party
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Quick Spin Review | MagneRide is a must-have
Ford Mustang is world's best-selling sports coupe, again
Ford Shelby GT500 with manual transmission spied, and there's video
Ford Shelby GT500 spied with little camo, upgraded aero and hood vents
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt spied in Shadow Black with chrome trim
Bonhams to auction Carroll Shelby's prototypes and personal cars
And hey, there was even a little Camaro news along the way:
2019 Chevy Camaro reveals radical new face
2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype Drive Review | Fun with four cylinders
New Camaro, New Focus, and driving the 2019 Jetta | Autoblog Podcast #536
