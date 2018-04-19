Podcast

Honda Ridgeline, Ford Ecosport and Tesla profits | Autoblog Podcast #537

We also discuss Hyundai Accent and possible NAIAS date change

Apr 19th 2018 at 3:01PM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the 2018 Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Accent. Joel tells us why he loves the naturally aspirated engine in our long-term Honda Ridgeline. We discuss Tesla's profitability claims, Johan de Nysschen leaving Cadillac and a possible date change for the Detroit Auto Show. As usual, we'll also spend a listener's money on a car.

Autoblog Podcast #537

Rundown Feedback
