Honda Ridgeline, Ford Ecosport and Tesla profits | Autoblog Podcast #537

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the 2018 Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Accent Joel tells us why he loves the naturally aspirated engine in our long-term Honda Ridgeline . We discuss Tesla's profitability claims Johan de Nysschen leaving Cadillac and a possible date change for the Detroit Auto Show . As usual, we'll also spend a listener's money on a car.

Autoblog Podcast #537

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Get The Podcast

iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly