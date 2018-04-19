Honda Ridgeline, Ford Ecosport and Tesla profits | Autoblog Podcast #537

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the 2018 Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Accent. Joel tells us why he loves the naturally aspirated engine in our long-term Honda Ridgeline. We discuss Tesla's profitability claims, Johan de Nysschen leaving Cadillac and a possible date change for the Detroit Auto Show. As usual, we'll also spend a listener's money on a car.
- Driving the 2018 Ford Ecosport
- Driving the 2018 Hyundai Accent
- A love letter to the Honda Ridgeline's V6
- Leadership change at Cadillac
- Will Tesla be profitable this year?
- Will NAIAS move to October?
- Spend my money
