2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport gets more standard safety equipment

Nissan is updating the Rogue Sport line for 2018.5. It's not a major refresh, but it does make a number of safety features standard on all models including the base-level S. The standard features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic assist. The top-level SL trim also gains another standard convenience feature in the form of adaptive cruise control. This feature will also be available on the mid-level SV in the SV Technology Package.
Although these new features are now standard, they aren't free. Prices for 2018.5 Rogue Sports start a tad higher than the outgoing 2018 model. The base-level S model is $470 more with a new starting price of $23,085. The SV is $500 more than the previous model starting at $24,715, and the SL is $900 more at $28,165.
Still, the inclusion of these features makes the Rogue Sport a more enticing product, especially for the minor price increase. Put in perspective, these additions put it almost on par with the Toyota C-HR for safety equipment, and it's still a bit cheaper than the funky-looking Toyota. And otherwise it's a stylish and competent, if unexciting, little crossover.
