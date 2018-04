Brabham BT62 will have 700 horsepower, debuts in two weeks

After nearly three decades away from motorsports , Brabham is back from the dead . David Brabham, son of company founder and namesake Jack Brabham, announced in February that he has plans to return to Formula 1. In addition to a new F1 car, the company will be building a new roadcar. Two weeks ahead of its debut, we get some of the big specs and a single teaser image of the Brabham BT62.The new car will be powered by a 700 horsepower, naturally-aspirated 5.4-liter V8. The car will have a dry weight of just 2,142 pounds and put down 2,646 pounds of downforce thanks in part to a massive rear wing. Weight savings comes in the form of carbon, including six-piston brakes both front and rear. Other details remain a mystery for now.The Brabham BT62 will be limited to just 70 units. Even with a base price of $1.4 million, we don't expect it to take too long to sell out. We just hope that this helps fund future development of both road and race cars, similar to McLaren's current lineup.