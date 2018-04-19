Brabham BT62 will have 700 horsepower, debuts in two weeks

After nearly three decades away from motorsports, Brabham is back from the dead. David Brabham, son of company founder and namesake Jack Brabham, announced in February that he has plans to return to Formula 1. In addition to a new F1 car, the company will be building a new roadcar. Two weeks ahead of its debut, we get some of the big specs and a single teaser image of the Brabham BT62.
The new car will be powered by a 700 horsepower, naturally-aspirated 5.4-liter V8. The car will have a dry weight of just 2,142 pounds and put down 2,646 pounds of downforce thanks in part to a massive rear wing. Weight savings comes in the form of carbon, including six-piston brakes both front and rear. Other details remain a mystery for now.
The Brabham BT62 will be limited to just 70 units. Even with a base price of $1.4 million, we don't expect it to take too long to sell out. We just hope that this helps fund future development of both road and race cars, similar to McLaren's current lineup.
