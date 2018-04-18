Have you ever wished your car had its own umbrella?

Transcript: The Lanmodo is used for vehicle protection. Made with tough materials like fiberglass, it can cover just about any car. It's approximately 11 x 7 feet. You can deploy the tent with one click using a wireless remote. It takes about 30 seconds to set up and 8 seconds to open or close. A one-time charge can last up to 45 days. Lanmodo can transform into a beach or yard umbrella with a separate camping stand. The car tent costs $399. Learn more at lanmodo.com.

