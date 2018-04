Ford Mustang is world’s best-selling sports coupe, again

By way of comparison, GM said it sold 67,940 Chevrolet Camaros in the U.S. in 2017, down 6.6 percent from 2016. Sales during the first quarter of this year were off 22.9 percent from the same period in 2017. GM sold 1,592 Camaros in Europe but doesn't sell the vehicle in China, according to CarSalesBase.com.

We're no stranger to competition. In 2019, Ford Mustang will race in @Supercars. Meet the full Australian @FordPerformance family. @TickfordRacing @DJRTeamPenske https://t.co/fv8wzc354M — Ford Australia (@FordAustralia) April 17, 2018

Ford began exporting the Mustang to global markets for the first time in 2015 and has since sold 418,000 Mustangs around the world. The iconic pony car is now available in 146 countries, having added six countries last year including Brazil and the Ivory Coast.Globally, the most popular configuration is the Mustang GT fitted with the 5.0-liter V8, which makes 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. Ford also says it's seen a 10 percent increase in the number of women shelling out for the sports car over the past five years.Separately, Ford said it will bring the Mustang to the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series for the first time, beginning at Daytona in February 2019. It will be Ford's fourth different Cup model in NASCAR's modern era, following the Thunderbird Taurus and Fusion . Ford has raced the Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2011 and won championships in all but one season.Overall, Ford has six organizations and 13 teams competing in NASCAR.And this being National Mustang Day (who knew?), we would be remiss if we failed to mention the big news Down Under that Ford will return to Supercars racing, replacing the FG X Falcon, and once again taking on the GM-derived Holden ZB Commodore.