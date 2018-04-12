New Camaro, New Focus, and driving the 2019 Jetta | Autoblog Podcast #536

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editors Reese Counts and Joel Stocksdale. We discuss the redesigned 2019 Chevy Camaro and the new turbocharged four-cylinder 1LE. We talk about the manual Mustang GT in the office and the all-new 2019 Ford Focus. Plus we'll spend a reader's money and talk about what the new Jetta is like.
Autoblog Podcast #536
- Redesigned 2019 Chevy Camaro
- Driving the 2019 Camaro Turbo 1LE
- Cars in the office: Ford Mustang GT
- Redesigned 2019 Ford Focus
- Driving the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
- Spend my money
