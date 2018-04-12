Podcast

New Camaro, New Focus, and driving the 2019 Jetta | Autoblog Podcast #536

We've also got a new Ford Mustang GT in the office

Apr 12th 2018 at 1:20PM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editors Reese Counts and Joel Stocksdale. We discuss the redesigned 2019 Chevy Camaro and the new turbocharged four-cylinder 1LE. We talk about the manual Mustang GT in the office and the all-new 2019 Ford Focus. Plus we'll spend a reader's money and talk about what the new Jetta is like.

