New Camaro, New Focus, and driving the 2019 Jetta | Autoblog Podcast #536

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editors Reese Counts and Joel Stocksdale. We discuss the redesigned 2019 Chevy Camaro and the new turbocharged four-cylinder 1LE . We talk about the manual Mustang GT in the office and the all-new 2019 Ford Focus . Plus we'll spend a reader's money and talk about what the new Jetta is like.

Autoblog Podcast #536

Redesigned 2019 Chevy Camaro

Driving the 2019 Camaro Turbo 1LE

Cars in the office: Ford Mustang GT

Redesigned 2019 Ford Focus

Driving the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Spend my money