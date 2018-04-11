All the cool prototypes testing at the Nurburgring, in one video

Anyone who's seen our spy shot posts knows that automakers are frequently testing at the Nürburgring. We don't always get to see the cars in motion, though. Thanks to YouTube channel EMS Nordschleife TV, we get to see a bunch of prototypes running the 'Ring on an industry testing day. And boy were there a lot of cool ones.
Perhaps most exciting to see are the prototypes of the upcoming high-performance Aventador, which could go by either the Performante name, or possibly Jota. It has the same style of exhaust as the Huracan Performante, with two outlets in the middle of the rear fascia. It also has a thoroughly absurd rear wing and massive diffuser that are probably very functional. The car sounds great, and it should be incredibly fast, since the Huracan Performante set a lap time rivaling million-dollar cars, and the Aventador has more power to work with.
It wasn't the only high-performance car on track either. Ferrari had a camouflaged version of the 488 Pista doing laps, and Chevy had a Corvette ZR1 on course. The latter had those strange exhaust extensions we saw when it was testing months ago, but otherwise it was in full production guise. We hope Chevy has a lap time to announce in the near future.
Another interesting test car in the video is the Audi E-Tron. The company was driving them around Geneva during the auto show recently, proving that it's a real car, and its time on track further proves its functionality. And it's definitely electric, since it's nearly silent except for the hiss of wind and tires. Unfortunately we don't know much else about it.
The Supra and the Z4 appear again, too. The Supra only shows up in one iteration, but there appear to be a variety of Z4 models. They have slightly different grilles to each other, and one of them has rectangular exhaust tips. We suspect at least one of them is a slightly hotter iteration than the others.
There are many more prototypes in the video that we don't have time to discuss, but we've listed them below in order of first appearance:
Perhaps most exciting to see are the prototypes of the upcoming high-performance Aventador, which could go by either the Performante name, or possibly Jota. It has the same style of exhaust as the Huracan Performante, with two outlets in the middle of the rear fascia. It also has a thoroughly absurd rear wing and massive diffuser that are probably very functional. The car sounds great, and it should be incredibly fast, since the Huracan Performante set a lap time rivaling million-dollar cars, and the Aventador has more power to work with.
It wasn't the only high-performance car on track either. Ferrari had a camouflaged version of the 488 Pista doing laps, and Chevy had a Corvette ZR1 on course. The latter had those strange exhaust extensions we saw when it was testing months ago, but otherwise it was in full production guise. We hope Chevy has a lap time to announce in the near future.
Another interesting test car in the video is the Audi E-Tron. The company was driving them around Geneva during the auto show recently, proving that it's a real car, and its time on track further proves its functionality. And it's definitely electric, since it's nearly silent except for the hiss of wind and tires. Unfortunately we don't know much else about it.
The Supra and the Z4 appear again, too. The Supra only shows up in one iteration, but there appear to be a variety of Z4 models. They have slightly different grilles to each other, and one of them has rectangular exhaust tips. We suspect at least one of them is a slightly hotter iteration than the others.
There are many more prototypes in the video that we don't have time to discuss, but we've listed them below in order of first appearance:
- Lamborghini Aventador Performante/Jota
- Mercedes-AMG GT R refresh
- Toyota Supra
- Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- BMW Z4
- Mercedes-Benz SUV prototype
- Audi TT refresh
- Audi E-Tron
- BMW X7
- Ferrari 488 Pista
- BMW 8 Series
- BMW 3 Series
- Audi Q8