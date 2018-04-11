Comparo

2018 Range Rover family: How they compare

Helping you tell apart the Range Rover, Sport, Velar and Evoque

Apr 11th 2018 at 11:01AM
So, there's this thing called the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover. But really, that's just what it's called in the realm of automotive websites that need a proper Year, Make and Model to make the 1's and 0's make sense of it. If you know someone who refers to it as a "Land Rover Range Rover," let us know, we'll send them a scone. Really, what we're talking about is the 2018 Range Rover, the literal range-topping model and an ancestor to the SUV that started the whole luxury off-roader craze in the first place. We just got our first drive of its first plug-in hybrid version, the 2019 Range Rover 400e.

However, "Range Rover" is also a sub-brand within Land Rover (other sub-brands now include Discovery and the upcoming Defender). Belonging to it, and slotting below the Range Rover (full stop), is the 2018 Range Rover Sport, the 2018 Range Rover Velar and the 2018 Range Rover Evoque.

Confused yet? Well, in case you are, we've come up with the mother of all Range Rover spreadsheets to help things become a little more clear.

How Do Their Dimensions Compare?




What's Different Under the Hood?

How are Range Rover models related?

There are certainly shared elements among every Range Rover offering, but they are indeed different vehicles. In fact, only the Range Rover and Sport share a common platform and therefore have the most in common. However, the Velar is mechanically related to the Jaguar F-Pace, while the eldest of the bunch, the Evoque, is loosely related to the old Land Rover LR2 and therefore a Ford platform that also underpins most previous-generation Volvos.

Feature content is also largely shared, especially among the newer, top-three models. This is especially true of the InControl infotainment systems. The newest of the bunch, the Velar, has most recently passed its new dual-screen center console interface up to the ladder. The Evoque continues to make due with a single screen.

How do Range Rover models compare in pictures?

2018 Range Rover

  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover


2018 Range Rover Sport

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Image Credit: Land Rover


2018 Range Rover Velar

  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover
  • Image Credit: Range Rover


2018 Range Rover Evoque

  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover


Is a Ranger Rover available as a coupe?

Sadly, the two-door Evoque Coupe is no longer sold in the United States. However, the new 2019 Range Rover SV Coupe is coming soon as a sort of halo model for the brand. It'll be a wee bit pricier than the old Evoque two-door, however, hitting the register at $295,000.

Is there a Range Rover convertible?

You'd think that would be an odd question, but apparently not. Sure is! Enjoy everything there is to know about the Range Rover Evoque Convertible.

The 2017 Range Rover Evoque Convertible, front three-quarter overhead view.
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover
  • Image Credit: Land Rover


Has a Range Rover beaten a Ferrari?

Yup.
