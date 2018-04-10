2018 Dodge Durango GT Rallye gets Charger and Viper-inspired styling

The third-generation Dodge Durango has been on sale since 2011. Essentially a long-wheelbase Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Durango's styling draws a lot of influence from cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger. For 2018, the three-row SUV will be available with an optional GT Rallye appearance package. Think of this as a V6 model with the face from the more powerful Durango R/T.
The appearance package is a $1,495 option on the mid-range Durango GT and is only available for a limited time. Like the R/T, the GT Rallye's front fascia is heavily inspired by the Dodge Charger Daytona. It ditches the standard crosshair design for a slim mesh grille, and adds a Viper-inspired hood scoop and vent. It also gets LED fog lights. The GT Rallye is available in both rear- and all-wheel drive. Customers can also add the Blacktop package and Brass Monkey wheels.
Mechanically, nothing changes. The Durango GT Rallye is still powered by the 295-horsepower 3.6-liter V6. The Durango GT starts at $38,990.
