Autoblog Classifieds Finds: 1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C

So far, we've only featured American cars in our Autoblog Classifieds Finds series. The first European car to make it in is a classic Mercedes-Benz coupé.



Our featured Paul Bracq –designed Benz is a 280C, meaning that the engine is the largest available for these cars, but it's fitted with a Solex carburetor instead of the 280CE's Bosch D-Jetronic electronic fuel injection, or einspritzung. That would give the M110 engine 160 horsepower, but the carbureted one has to do with 145. The automatic transmission here is a four-speed. While the car has a full-length center console – a Mercedes-Benz first – the automatic is still column-shift.



The bumpers are also unmistakable, as these coupés gained the big federal bumpers for 1974. 114-body Benzes only had to wear these for a couple years, as the 1969-introduced coupés were made until 1976. January 1976 saw the introduction of the successor generation W123, and coupé version came in October.



But for some, the 114/115 cars are the classiest Mercedes-Benz saloons and coupes. The styling is never outrageous, and in classic Mercedes-Benz style the front and the rear of the coupé match the saloon counterpart – just the pillarless hardtop stands out. If kept as tidy and free from dents as our example car, these cars will retain their cool for a long, long time. As long as the air conditioning functions.



