This stealth boat can save itself from capsizing

Safehaven Marine created a stealth boat that always remains upright. The XSV 17 'Thunder Child' is a patrol craft designed to secure coasts. Thunder Child utilizes multiple stealth technologies to deflect radar beams away and can reach speeds of up to 64 mph with the help of two Caterpillar C12.9 1,000 hp engines. Head over to safehavenmarine.com to learn more.Transcript:Self-righting stealth boat XSV 17 'Thunder Child' may be the answer for secured coasts.Thunder Child is a high speed Barracuda patrol craftpowered by two Caterpillar C12.9 1,000 hp engines.Reaching speeds of up to 64 mph,it utilizes multiple stealth technologies to deflect radar beams away.The tech produces a low radar cross section that makes it virtually undetectable.XSV 17 can travel 806 miles with the help of long range fuel tanks.The patrol boat seats 12 on shock mitigation seatingand includes an HD radar, radio comm, AIS, CCTV and GPS Modular design allows the craft to raise and lower a weapon deployment systemwhich includes a gyroscopically stable and remote controlled machine gun.The watertight design of the Thunder Childwill always keep the boat upright and afloat.Head over to safehavenmarine.com to learn more.