This stealth boat can save itself from capsizing

Transcript:
Self-righting stealth boat XSV 17 'Thunder Child' may be the answer for secured coasts.
Thunder Child is a high speed Barracuda patrol craft
powered by two Caterpillar C12.9 1,000 hp engines.
Reaching speeds of up to 64 mph,
it utilizes multiple stealth technologies to deflect radar beams away.
The tech produces a low radar cross section that makes it virtually undetectable.
XSV 17 can travel 806 miles with the help of long range fuel tanks.
The patrol boat seats 12 on shock mitigation seating
and includes an HD radar, radio comm, AIS, CCTV and GPS.
Modular design allows the craft to raise and lower a weapon deployment system
which includes a gyroscopically stable and remote controlled machine gun.
The watertight design of the Thunder Child
will always keep the boat upright and afloat.
