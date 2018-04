Netflix's new Fastest Car show has supercar-beating beaters

Netflix's new "Fastest Car" show premieres today. The hour-long episodes have a rather interesting premise: they take three builds, done in unassuming sleeper style, and pitch them against production supercars You can pretty much put serious power into anything , but keeping the look modest enough to disguise all that power is quite a challenge – as is driving head-to-head against a McLaren Lamborghini , or anything that comes stock from the factory with respectable power figures. The series promises to pit a Honda CRX against a Ferrari California , a Pontiac minivan against a Porsche 911 GT3, and other comparable face-offs.All of the cars, built or bought, come with their own stories, as do the owners and builders. The teaser trailers promise a pretty engaging show. Perhaps it's not all about throwing spanners or working against an incredulous deadline, either.