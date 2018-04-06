MW Motors Luka EV is 'Retro outside, future inside'

A couple of years ago, a team from the Czech Republic set out to create the retro-looking Luka EV, an electric car with goals for long range (186 miles), an affordable price (less than €20,000), and a light weight (less than 1,650 pounds). When we first heard of the Luka back in the summer of 2015, the team had just begun testing its first prototype. Now, MW Motors has announced that the resulting vehicle is ready to launch. Furthermore, it looks great.
The two-seat Luka uses four 12.5-kW in-wheel electric motors, providing a total of 66 horsepower. That'll push the car to 62 miles per hour from a stop in a leisurely 9.6 seconds. Top speed is 90 mph. Luka is only a bit heavier than the original target, at a little less than 1,800 pounds, with an aluminum alloy chassis and fiber-reinforced plastic body. Its 21.9-kWh NiCoMn battery pack provides the targeted 186 miles of driving range.
A lot of other details, including price, are still unavailable, but MWM says customers can expect features like leather upholstery, air conditioning, power windows, infotainment and navigation as standard. MW Motors says the Luka EV will be highway legal in the EU, but there are no details about availability in North America. We hope it comes here. EV startups are beginning to feel like a dime a dozen, but a lightweight, stylish, affordable option would be welcome. It doesn't need to be fast.
Related Video:
The two-seat Luka uses four 12.5-kW in-wheel electric motors, providing a total of 66 horsepower. That'll push the car to 62 miles per hour from a stop in a leisurely 9.6 seconds. Top speed is 90 mph. Luka is only a bit heavier than the original target, at a little less than 1,800 pounds, with an aluminum alloy chassis and fiber-reinforced plastic body. Its 21.9-kWh NiCoMn battery pack provides the targeted 186 miles of driving range.
A lot of other details, including price, are still unavailable, but MWM says customers can expect features like leather upholstery, air conditioning, power windows, infotainment and navigation as standard. MW Motors says the Luka EV will be highway legal in the EU, but there are no details about availability in North America. We hope it comes here. EV startups are beginning to feel like a dime a dozen, but a lightweight, stylish, affordable option would be welcome. It doesn't need to be fast.
Related Video: