Bonhams to auction Carroll Shelby's prototypes and personal cars

Fans of Carroll Shelby will want to make their way to Greenwich, Conn., this June, because Bonhams will be selling a great many cars from the man's personal collection. And many of them are the first of their kind, marking important milestones in Shelby's career.
One of those important cars is a 1982 Dodge Charger prototype, which might not look as impressive as a Cobra, but it was important in that it was the first car on which Shelby collaborated with Chrysler. That car led to the first Shelby Charger, as well as other special small Chryslers including the GLH Omnis and Chargers (GLH standing for "Goes Like Hell"). In fact, the first Charger GLH-S (Goes Like Hell S'more) is also part of this collection. There are even some prototypes up for auction that never resulted in a production car, such as a Shelby modified Dodge Ram. That one is probably our favorite: the gold ram hood ornament, the huge pentastar in the grille, the double-barrel truck horn on the roof. It's wonderful nonsense.
Of course it isn't just Chryslers going up for sale. There are a couple of GT500 and GT350 Mustangs in the mix from a variety of years. Perhaps most interesting is the very first Shelby Series I, Shelby's ill-fated roadster designed from the ground-up by the Texan's company. Unlike the other early Series I models, Shelby's had a supercharger, which led to a supercharger option being offered later. You can check out the full list of cars below, and pictures of each one in the gallery at the top. The auction will happen on June 3, and every vehicle offered has no reserve, so they'll all be sold for whatever price is shown at the drop of the gavel.
- 1927 Ford Model T
- 1931 Ford Model A
- 1935 Chrysler Airflow Sedan
- 1955 DeSoto Hard Top
- 1966 Shelby GT350 Convertible
- 1967 Lincoln Continental Convertible
- 1968 Shelby GT350
- 1969 Shelby GT 500 previously owned by Jackie Cooper Jr.
- 1969 Shelby GT 500
- 1982 Shelby Charger Prototype
- 1983 De Tomaso Pantera
- 1983 Dodge/Shelby Pickup Concept
- 1987 DeTomaso GT5-S
- 1987 Dodge CSX Serial #1
- 1987 Shelby Charger GLH-S Serial #1
- 1987 Dodge Shelby Lancer Serial #1
- 1988 Dodge Shelby Dakota Prototype
- 1989 Dodge CSX VNT Serial #1
- 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Continuation
- 1999 Shelby Series 1 Serial #1
- 2008 Shelby GT 500 KR
- 2011 Shelby GT 500 Super Snake
- Aurora Race Car