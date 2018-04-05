New York Auto Show, Tesla Model 3, Alpina B7 | Autoblog Podcast #535

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Reese Counts and Senior Editor of Green John Snyder. We talk about the New York Auto Show and its highlights. We also discuss some of the cars we've had in the office including the Jaguar XF S Sportbrake and BMW Alpina B7. And of course, we'll help choose a new vehicle for a listener in our "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #535
Rundown
- New York Auto Show
- Cars in the office: Jaguar XF S Sportbrake, BMW Alpina B7
- Tesla Model 3
- Spend my money
