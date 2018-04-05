Motorcyclist rides underside of SUV out of T-bone crash

Someone ran a red light and I got real lucky.



To answer some common questions: No one left in an ambulance, myself included. I was wearing most of my gear (was only going up the road so only had on regular jeans and boots), gloves and jacket saved me what would've been some serious sliding damage.



The bike would've been a lot worse shape if not for my frame sliders. My frame slider is completely grinded and destroyed but it saved most of the bike. Other than some broken plastic and mirror, the damage isn't too serious. Still can start up and ride, I actually rode it home.