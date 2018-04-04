2018 Ford Escape crossover flunks passenger-side crash test

Ford's second-most popular vehicle by sales has failed a critical crash safety test, earning the worst safety rating of seven small SUVs tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for front passenger-side crash protection.



The 2018 Ford Escape earned a "poor" rating in IIHS's passenger-side small overlap front crash testing, which measures what happens when a front corner of the vehicle collides with an object at 40 mph. IIHS said the Escape struggled in the test, as the passenger-side upper door-hinge pillar intruded 10 inches, compared with 5 inches on the driver side, and the door sill intruded 4 inches laterally into the cabin. It said measures taken from the dummy show that an occupant would have likely sustained right hip injuries in a real-world crash.



In addition, the side curtain airbag didn't deploy in the roof rail, leaving passengers' heads vulnerable to hitting the door trim or an outside object.