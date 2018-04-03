Chevy Tahoe Custom Midnight Special Edition is the Johnny Cash of SUVs

The Chevrolet Tahoe is the latest arrow in the Bowtie brand's quiver to be unsheathed in Midnight trim. As with all of Chevy's Midnight models, this Tahoe is fully blacked out. And, since it's based on the Custom trim, which comes without a third row of seats, the Tahoe Midnight is a five-seater. Cargo space behind the second row is listed at 54 cubic feet, with a maximum of 112 cubes with all the seats folded flat.
In order to qualify for the Midnight name, the Tahoe Custom gets 18-inch painted black wheels fitted with an aggressive set of Goodyear Wrangler tires, a black grille, off-road assist steps, and black bowtie emblems. Besides those exterior modifications, the Midnight is just like any other Chevy Tahoe.
A 5.3-liter V8 engine spins out 355 horsepower and nets an EPA-estimated 23 miles per gallon on the highway. The max towing rating stands at 6,600 pounds. It will be offered in standard rear-wheel-drive guise, or with optional four-wheel drive. Want one? All you've got to do is show up at your nearest Chevrolet dealership this spring with $45,995 in hand. For those keeping track, that's a thousand bucks more than the standard Tahoe Custom.
Related Video:
In order to qualify for the Midnight name, the Tahoe Custom gets 18-inch painted black wheels fitted with an aggressive set of Goodyear Wrangler tires, a black grille, off-road assist steps, and black bowtie emblems. Besides those exterior modifications, the Midnight is just like any other Chevy Tahoe.
A 5.3-liter V8 engine spins out 355 horsepower and nets an EPA-estimated 23 miles per gallon on the highway. The max towing rating stands at 6,600 pounds. It will be offered in standard rear-wheel-drive guise, or with optional four-wheel drive. Want one? All you've got to do is show up at your nearest Chevrolet dealership this spring with $45,995 in hand. For those keeping track, that's a thousand bucks more than the standard Tahoe Custom.
Related Video: