Recap

Sunday Drive: Big debuts from the Big Apple dominated the headlines

Plus: The Ford Mustang shoots to number one with a Bullitt

Apr 1st 2018 at 9:00AM
New York Auto Show week has come and gone, and, not surprisingly, the week's biggest bits of news came from the halls of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC. Our favorite debut from New York was the Lincoln Aviator, a sharp-dresses crossover that looks lovely inside and out, and sits on underpinnings at least partly derived from the Ford Mustang.

While the Aviator may have caught our attention, it wasn't the most popular vehicle debut from New York, at least when judging by the number of page views here on Autoblog. That distinction goes to the 2019 Toyota RAV4, and we're hardly surprised. The RAV4 is the most popular compact crossover in America (in fact it's the most popular vehicle that isn't a pickup truck), and the 2019 version looks like a radical departure from the model that came before. We can't wait to drive the thing.

Midsize sedans may not be the darling of the family car set, that honor taken over by the aforementioned crossover, but they still sell in large enough numbers that a brand-new model catches our attention. Such is the case with the 2019 Nissan Altima. We broke down the specs of the Altima and compared Nissan's bread-and-butter sedan with its biggest rivals.

And finally, we got some official figures for the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt. It'll cost a cool $12,000 over the cost of a Mustang GT, and will benefit from a 480-horsepower, 420-pound-foot version of Ford's excellent 5.0-liter V8 engine.

As always, stay tuned this week for all the latest automotive news that's fit to print.

Lincoln Aviator 2018 New York Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Start spreading the news

Toyota RAV4 2019 Toyota RAV4 actually looks pretty cool

Nissan Altima 2019 Nissan Altima vs Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry: How they compare

Ford Mustang Bullitt 2019 Mustang Bullitt orders open as Ford reveals price and horsepower
  • Image Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty
New York Auto Show Ford Lincoln Nissan Toyota Coupe Crossover Sedan SUV Auto News Recaps 2018 new york auto show Sunday Drive
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X