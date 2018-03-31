We test the latest Easter Jeep Safari off roaders in Moab

slide-7292520 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292521 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292507 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292506 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292508 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292509 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292510 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292511 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292512 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292513 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292516 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292517 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292518 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292519 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292515 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292514 Image Credit: Jeep





We rued missing out on the 4-Speed. The blue wonder is the third of a conceptual trio called "The Lightweights," focused on nimble trail handling provided by weight savings. The first of the Lightweights, the 2011 Pork Chop concept, cut 900 pounds from a standard



The Stitch was a throwback to stripped-out Dukes-of-Hazard-style Jeep romping. Round vents at the edges of the instrument panel act as side mirrors,



The 4-Speed concept's pretty close to the Stitch weight thanks to carbon bits and lighter four-cylinder engine. Jeep could never make a business case for production, but the least the carmaker could do is post downloadable, step-by-step instructions on a DIY build.



We rued missing out on the 4-Speed. The blue wonder is the third of a conceptual trio called "The Lightweights," focused on nimble trail handling provided by weight savings. The first of the Lightweights, the 2011 Pork Chop concept, cut 900 pounds from a standard Wrangler Sport. The 2013 Stitch concept lopped 1,100 pounds. The 4 Speed omits 900 pounds. Jeep brought both earlier concepts, and they were revelations.The Stitch was a throwback to stripped-out Dukes-of-Hazard-style Jeep romping. Round vents at the edges of the instrument panel act as side mirrors, Fiat Abarth seats grip occupants, the lemon-hued bikini top sewn from a transparent welding curtain bathes the cockpit in yellow light. Daisy Duke drove a 1980 CJ-7 that had 87 horsepower to move 2,700 pounds. The Stitch weighs about 3,200 pounds, but gets 290 hp. The Stitch skimmed over rocks and floated over sand, so light on its feet that Jeep lead designer Mark Allen told us the 35-inch Mickey Thompson MTZ tires were inflated to a mere 3 psi.The 4-Speed concept's pretty close to the Stitch weight thanks to carbon bits and lighter four-cylinder engine. Jeep could never make a business case for production, but the least the carmaker could do is post downloadable, step-by-step instructions on a DIY build.

slide-7292505 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292504 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292488 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292489 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292490 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292491 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292492 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292494 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292501 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292497 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292496 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292495 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292493 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292503 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292502 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292498 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292500 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292499 Image Credit: Jeep





If there remain any urbanite Wrangler owners who want to get dirty, the Sahara-based J-Wagon is Jeep's version of the meme, "



Mopar will eventually offer the J-Wagon's concept hood in three configurations: plain, as on the Jeepster concept; with an additional vent on the passenger's side for a cold-air intake, as on the Nacho; and with the side vent, snorkel, and cold-air intake as on the J-Wagon. The snorkel should be available in May, and although not required, a Mopar rep recommended using the snorkel with the cold-air intake.



The only things the J-Wagon lacked were a smooth ride, and character. Engineers hadn't finished tuning what was effectively a concept suspension, utilizing the 2.5-inch Fox shocks from Mopar's two-inch lift kit inside the standard suspension springs and arms. The pallid driving experience couldn't be helped; this is a world-class expedition vehicle on 35s traipsing through a course designed to reduce the odds of journos destroying things. We don't blame the J-Wagon, but we could feel it yawning the entire time.



If there remain any urbanite Wrangler owners who want to get dirty, the Sahara-based J-Wagon is Jeep's version of the meme, " Get you a man who can do both ." The sleeper expedition truck plays up cosmopolitan detailing, warm gray exterior paint accented by deep orange highlights on badge edges and tow hooks, and wheels with a Brass Monkey finish. The rock rails, roof rack, and the plow-through stitching in the leather Katzkin seats feature the same geometric pattern.Mopar will eventually offer the J-Wagon's concept hood in three configurations: plain, as on the Jeepster concept; with an additional vent on the passenger's side for a cold-air intake, as on the Nacho; and with the side vent, snorkel, and cold-air intake as on the J-Wagon. The snorkel should be available in May, and although not required, a Mopar rep recommended using the snorkel with the cold-air intake.The only things the J-Wagon lacked were a smooth ride, and character. Engineers hadn't finished tuning what was effectively a concept suspension, utilizing the 2.5-inch Fox shocks from Mopar's two-inch lift kit inside the standard suspension springs and arms. The pallid driving experience couldn't be helped; this is a world-class expedition vehicle on 35s traipsing through a course designed to reduce the odds of journos destroying things. We don't blame the J-Wagon, but we could feel it yawning the entire time.

slide-7292561 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292560 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292543 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292544 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292553 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292546 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292547 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292554 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292551 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292548 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292549 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292550 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292545 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292552 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292557 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292558 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292559 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292555 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292556 Image Credit: Jeep

slide-7292542 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292541 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292540 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292524 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292525 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292522 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292523 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292539 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292530 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292527 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292529 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292531 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292532 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292528 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292526 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292536 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292537 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292538 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292535 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292534 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292533 Image Credit: Jeep





The Nacho Jeep represents a roughly $14,000 spending spree in the Jeep Performance Parts catalog. Ninety-five percent of the fitted components are already for sale or expected to hit the marketplace this year; the two-inch tube doors come in May. Both the Nacho and the Jeepster ride plush over rocky trails thanks to Mopar's two-inch lift and 37-inch BFG KM2s. Mopar engineers tuned the 2.5-inch shock for Wrangler, the result a proprietary damper wearing both Fox and Jeep logos.



The Nacho's prototype lighting kit drew us in like some helpless nocturnal insect, and it would be fairer to call Mopar's work "The Lightning Kit." Sourced from the Automotive Lighting division of



The Nacho Jeep represents a roughly $14,000 spending spree in the Jeep Performance Parts catalog. Ninety-five percent of the fitted components are already for sale or expected to hit the marketplace this year; the two-inch tube doors come in May. Both the Nacho and the Jeepster ride plush over rocky trails thanks to Mopar's two-inch lift and 37-inch BFG KM2s. Mopar engineers tuned the 2.5-inch shock for Wrangler, the result a proprietary damper wearing both Fox and Jeep logos.The Nacho's prototype lighting kit drew us in like some helpless nocturnal insect, and it would be fairer to call Mopar's work "The Lightning Kit." Sourced from the Automotive Lighting division of Fiat Chrysler subsidiary Magneti Marelli, external and internal LED units with silicone lenses and exceptional color throw a combined 40,000 lumens. The upper light bar mounts inside the cabin. The units on the winch come with angled lamps at the corners, and you can program them to come on when you turn the steering wheel. The rear high-mounted light under the CHMSL illuminates in a different color depending on how hard the driver brakes. An LED whip at the left rear makes the Nacho visible to other trail users at night. Mopar expects lighting kit availability late this year.

slide-7292583 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292582 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292581 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292580 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292579 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292562 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292563 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292564 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292572 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292566 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292569 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292567 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292565 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292568 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292570 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292571 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292574 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292577 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292578 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292575 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292576 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292573 Image Credit: Jeep





This year brought a photo finish for title of Coolest Concept, the Wagoneer Roadtrip taking second place. In 2015, Jeep brought the Wagoneer-inspired Chief concept to Moab, but the Chief was based on a four-door Wrangler. This year Jeep came with the genuine article after finding a 1965 Wagoneer on Craigslist in California. The designers wanted to make the Wagoneer Roadtrip look like it left the factory in Mintage Green headed for a Yellowstone vacation. Only the body and frame survived the restomod, yet even those received cosmetic surgery. After boxing the frame for added stiffness, Jeep stretched the wheelbase two inches ahead of the front doors and three inches behind the B-pillar, and opened the wheel wells. Otherwise the 33 BFG Mud-Terrain tires didn't look the part and ate up too much door space. The 5.7-liter Hemi crate engine hooks up to a four-speed automatic (the Wagoneer was the first Jeep to come with a slushbox).



The modern suspension doesn't kill the vintage vibe. At the same time as you sense the four-link coilovers processing rocky imperfections, the Wagoneer Roadtrip cabin rocks gently over trails. There's just enough float to hint of that Mad Men era, yet not nearly enough to bruise the hypothetical martinis in the custom cooler.





slide-7292615 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292614 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292585 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292586 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292584 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292597 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292598 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292588 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292589 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292590 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292595 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292591 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292596 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292587 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292594 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292593 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292592 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292610 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292611 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292608 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292612 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292613 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292602 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292604 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292605 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292606 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292607 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292603 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292599 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292600 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292601 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292609 Image Credit: Jeep





Judged on cachet and finesse, the Sandstorm would give way to the Wagoneer Roadtrip. The Sandstorm's 392 cubic-inch crate engine shifts through a notchy, heavy-action, six-speed manual yanked from a



Jeep sought outside help for this concept from



The dreadnought Sandstorm and bantamweight Stitch take antithetical paths to the same end: dashing over landcapes. Whereas the Stitch's buoyancy would overcome its abilities as speed climbs, though, the "loud 'n' rowdy" Sandstorm makes an excellent substitute for a race truck. The heavy-duty suspension cavorts over Jurassic terrain, that 392 crate motor sends 100-decibel messages in lusty V8 Morse Code as your foot works the throttle.



The Sandstorm gets the nod over the purely fanciful Wagoneer Roadtrip because there's a chance of seeing a production Jeep heavily inspired by the Sandstorm one day, minus the V8. A Jeep exec who would know said the Sandstorm represents "somewhere we want to go" – that "somewhere" being "a high-speed desert-style truck." You can view the Baja blaster as Jeep one day crossing paths with



Judged on cachet and finesse, the Sandstorm would give way to the Wagoneer Roadtrip. The Sandstorm's 392 cubic-inch crate engine shifts through a notchy, heavy-action, six-speed manual yanked from a Dodge Dakota . Engine bay space constraints due to that V8 necessitated a steering box from the last-gen Wrangler; the hydraulic steering in the JK Wrangler takes up less room than the electrically-assisted steering in the new JL Wrangler. Consequently, the turning circle on the Sandstorm is noticeably larger than on the other Wrangler-based concepts.Jeep sought outside help for this concept from Off Road Evolution , a Southern California shop that specializes in heavy artillery Baja-like builds. Jeep designers told ORE what they wanted, ORE specced the longarm suspension with custom King dampers and coilovers, and King bypass shocks.The dreadnought Sandstorm and bantamweight Stitch take antithetical paths to the same end: dashing over landcapes. Whereas the Stitch's buoyancy would overcome its abilities as speed climbs, though, the "loud 'n' rowdy" Sandstorm makes an excellent substitute for a race truck. The heavy-duty suspension cavorts over Jurassic terrain, that 392 crate motor sends 100-decibel messages in lusty V8 Morse Code as your foot works the throttle.The Sandstorm gets the nod over the purely fanciful Wagoneer Roadtrip because there's a chance of seeing a production Jeep heavily inspired by the Sandstorm one day, minus the V8. A Jeep exec who would know said the Sandstorm represents "somewhere we want to go" – that "somewhere" being "a high-speed desert-style truck." You can view the Baja blaster as Jeep one day crossing paths with Ford : The Blue Oval's coming Bronco targets the Wrangler, a potential production Sandstorm would aim its Trophy Truck stance at the Raptor. And with a Jeep pickup headed to dealers next year, who knows how soon "potential" might be.

slide-7292642 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292641 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292616 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292617 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292618 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292619 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292620 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292643 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292622 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292621 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292623 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292624 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292625 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292626 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292627 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292628 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292629 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292636 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292638 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292639 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292640 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292630 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292631 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292632 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292633 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292634 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292635 Image Credit: Jeep slide-7292637 Image Credit: Jeep





Related Video: