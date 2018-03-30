2019 Aston Martin Vantage ridealong: Going to the extremes

There are sensors and wires everywhere, including one running by my legs. "We check temperature there, too; it's quite thorough," Smith says.There are more than 150 different things being monitored by the Suchi Data Logger in the trunk: ambient air temperature; barometric air pressure; engine oil temperature; engine oil pressure; temperatures on the transmission, differential, brake fluid, damper, suspension bush, and more. Inside, the cabin readings are taken from the instrument cluster surface, A/C vent and general ambient air. Even the driver and passenger's head temperatures are measured. Outside of the cabin there are sensors on the rear bumper harness and trunk floor, to name just a few."It all goes back to the team at Gaydon at the end of every day. If we spot something that seems a little irregular, we can have a chat. This stage is all about identifying anything that could possibly come up and troubleshooting, if needed."Engineers are only human, so on a lonely stretch of desert road, Smith opens it up, and as the sensation of speed draws us in, a great, riotous noise envelops the cabin. Aston's new sports car is a touch more feral, a little more rambunctious than its GT sibling.We dial back the speed, and the blurred cactus we're whizzing by returns to clarity. If the Vantage fails here, it would be disastrous. But it is distinct from Aston's grand tourers, fulfilling the nameplate's promise of more speed and engagement, at least from the passenger seat. We'll be driving it ourselves soon enough, to test our assumptions further, but it's a promising first dance.