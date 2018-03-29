Recap

We obsessively covered the 2018 New York Auto Show

Here in one place is a clearinghouse of our NYIAS coverage

Mar 29th 2018 at 5:10PM
We've seen all that there is to see at the 2018 New York Auto Show, and we won't be walking away disappointed. We saw pure concepts, concepts that clearly point the way for future production models, and comprehensive refreshes of some of the best-selling vehicles in America. It was quite a show with lots to talk about, and it came at a time when the automotive world is questioning the value of major auto shows in general.

We've already picked our favorites, but there were a whole heck of a lot more vehicles worth talking about. See everything we published from New York right down below, and stay tuned for more as news continues to flow out of the halls of Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

New York

Best in Show: Cars, trucks, concepts and more

Autoblog's editors voted on vehicles debuted at the 2018 New York Auto Show. These are our picks for best in show.

New York

As a car-based truck, it could face some challenges

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the New York Auto Show was the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak pickup truck. And one of the things that make the Tanoak so intriguing is how it seems pretty feasible to bring to market. It's based on the Atlas, which already has powertrains certified for emissions in America, and at least the front half wouldn't likely need much, if any work to make sure it passes U.S. safety standards. And like the Atlas, it uses the MQB modular platform found in everything from the afor

New York

Hundreds of photos of Manhattan's most interesting cars

Here it is, our traditional car-show mega gallery of galleries — hundreds of photos of, in this case, 32 of the most interesting, fastest, most luxurious, coolest cars direct from the New York International Auto Show at Javits Center in Manhattan.

New York

As of last year we had 118 models to pick from — lots more are coming

Demand for sport utility vehicles in the United States is booming, but the number of new models vying for a share of that market is growing even faster, threatening the fat profits automakers have enjoyed.

New York

Custom touches and fancy interior appointments for both

Infiniti is introducing more luxurious Limited models of its QX60 and QX80 crossover and SUV at the New York Auto Show, with special wheels and even more luxurious interior touches.

Exclusive

VW doubles down on Detroit, happy to fill the space left by the others

Despite plans from fellow German carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz to pull out of the Detroit Auto Show in 2019, Volkswagen says it's sticking with the Motor City next year.

New York

It's on sale this spring

Mazda's smallest vehicle, the CX-3 subcompact crossover, is getting a refresh for the 2019 model year. Visually, you'd be hard-pressed to tell what changed, and that's because not much did. The grille now has slats that are grouped in pairs, and the rear taillights have been redesigned. But there are a number of changes aside from visuals that separate this model from the 2018.

New York

It'll do 0-60 in 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 187 mph

With 590 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine powering the all-wheel-drive Levante Trofeo boasts the greatest power-per-liter of any engine ever installed in a Maserati. Not surprisingly, the engine and its 156-hp-per-liter output are the product of the men from Maranello. The Ferrari-based V8 pushes the Levante Trofeo to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 187 mph.

New York

New Forester revealed in New York alongside its four forefathers

Are you having a hard time telling the all-new 2019 Subaru Forester apart from its predecessor? Are you wondering what they actually changed? Well, it's as if Subaru sensed that confusion, and brought the new Forester's ancestors on stage for its debut here at the New York Auto Show.

New York

2018 Mazda6 gets it first

The number of car companies that don't offer a smartphone mirroring infotainment system is shrinking. Toyota is finally beginning to offer Apple CarPlay on new cars, first on the Toyota Avalon. Mazda is finally going to offer Apple CarPlay, too, as well as Android Auto. The first car to get it will be the Mazda6.

Followup

Rugged new side to premium truck brand revealed at New York Auto Show

The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 proves that GM's upmarket truck and SUV brand is getting serious about offering rough-and-tumble capability to rival the Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, Ram 1500 and Nissan Titan. Until the Sierra AT4 rolled onstage at a media event in lower Manhattan, prior to this year's New York Auto Show, the GMC brand had been more focused on luxury touches like fancy chrome wheels and posh interiors — no surprise, considering the upscale SLT and Denali trim levels account for the v

New York

Grand touring EV with transparent hood goes for ‘Athletic Elegance’

Startup and established automakers alike have been waking up to — and embracing — the idea that electrification doesn't have to be just about efficiency. There's a huge performance potential for electric vehicles, a fact that Tesla has capitalized on, and other brands are following suit. Korean luxury car manufacturer Genesis is the latest to join the party with the unveiling of its Essentia grand touring EV concept at the New York Auto Show.

Featured

Cadillac boss shoots down rumors Corvette will borrow exclusive powerplant.

Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen bluntly shot down rumors his brand's powerful twin-turbo V8 is also headed for the Chevy Corvette. Speaking Wednesday at the New York Auto Show, he said: "Just quit the speculation it's headed for Corvette. It's not."

Comparo

Comparing specs of the all-new 2019 Nissan Altima to other midsize sedans

Midsize family sedans may be losing sales to small SUVs, but hundreds of thousands of the things still left dealerships last year. The 2019 Nissan Altima introduced here at the New York Auto Show replaces one of the segment's best sellers, joining a pair of other best-sellers, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, which were both redesigned last year.

New York

It rides on a new platform, with lots of little changes throughout

Here it is, the all-new 2019 Subaru Forester, a lot like it was before, and a lot different. Six months of spy shots clued us in to evolutionary exterior on this fifth generation, which Subaru dubs "a more rugged style." Taking cues from the Ascent, instead of bodysides decorated with a couple of character lines, Subaru designers accentuate the sculpture of the entire span. In front, A larger, black gloss-finish grille cuts deeper into the bumper from the top, cladding around the lower into reac

New York

Who knew a Corolla could be so interesting?

Historically, the Toyota Corolla hasn't been associated with words like "interesting," "exciting" or anything resembling enthusiasm, with the obvious exception of the earlier rear-drive models. But the 2019 Corolla Hatchback seems different. It looks aggressive. It's going to be available with a manual. And since Toyota says that being fun-to-drive is the top reason for buying a small hatchback, here's hoping it will indeed be fun. But besides these tidbits, there are other interesting facets to

New York

Optima and Sedona are also updated for 2019

After those teasers and brochure shots, the 2019 Kia K900 flagship sedan is here in the metal, presented at the New York Auto Show. Kia reminds us that the only thing carried over from the old car is the name, but the car's design is still reserved rather than ostentatious.

New York

But the 1.6-liter turbo engine option is gone

The Hyundai Tucson gets significant updates for the 2019 model year, with freshened styling all around to bring its look in line with the brand-new Kona and Santa Fe crossovers, revised engine options, and more of the safety and convenience technology that buyers have come to expect from the small crossover category.

Official

Specs edge out the Chevy Bolt, Tesla Model 3

Let's get the most salient details out of the way: The Hyundai Kona Electric will show up in California in the fourth quarter of 2018, and other "ZEV-focused states" will soon follow. We'd expect to see the Kona EV in dealerships along the East and West Coasts and in New England in early 2019. It'll have an estimated range of 250 miles from its 64 kWh lithium ion battery pack. Its electric motor sends 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels.

New York

Standard 10-speed auto and available SH-AWD are highlights

Calling the RDX that Acura showed at this year's Detroit Auto Show a "concept" was stretching that term to the limits of credulity. The production version of the 2019 RDX is here, and this turbocharged crossover with available AWD looks darn near identical. While it offers all-wheel drive like its Lexus NX and Audi Q3 competitors, Acura's next-generation SH-AWD should be a serious selling point.

New York

Aviator’s rear-drive platform will underpin the next Explorer

As we mentioned last night, underneath the new Lincoln Aviator "concept" there appears to be an independent rear suspension lifted right from the Ford Mustang parts bin. And while it's pretty cool on its face that Mustang rear-drive platform bits are being reused in the broader Ford universe, what this means for the next Explorer could be really cool.

Official

My God, it’s full of stars

Rolls-Royce has announced a new bespoke collection for its Wraith 2-door luxury coupe that is highlighted, literally, by a headliner full of glittering shooting stars. It's called the Wraith Luminary Collection and its production will be limited to just 55 examples.

New York

It's German for Ridgeline

The rumor was true. Volkswagen did indeed create a pickup truck based on the Atlas for this year's New York Auto Show. In keeping with Volkswagen tradition, it even has a name that looks weird and isn't straightforward to say "Tanoak." We'd say that's weirder than Tiguan, but not quite to Touareg levels.

New York

New platform, available AWD: Nissan says it has quit playing it safe

Nissan designed the sixth-generation 2019 Altima to fulfill a lofty mission: shake up the midsized sedan segment. The carmaker said it was already well into work on its formerly best-selling vehicle when the Rogue crossover became the most popular Nissan on the lot. Once the Altima had been freed from the constraint of being the company's No. 1 in the U.S., Nissan decided to go further with the Atima's design and detailing, and make it a global car. The result sits on a new platform, gets two ne

New York

$18,000, plus another $13,000 if you want the lightweight wheels

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS made its debut just a few weeks ago at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. It's faster and more powerful than ever before thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber and a 520-horsepower 4.0-liter flat-six screamer mounted out back. For the 2018 New York Auto Show, Porsche's GT division is rolling out the GT3 RS Weissach Package, an $18,000 carbon-fiber weight-loss program.

New York

It's rear-wheel drive, with AWD as an option

At a studio in the Meatpacking District in Manhattan, after a walk through an "art gallery" full of inspiration for Lincoln's newest midsize, three-row Aviator crossover, we saw the company's future. That's not breathless hyperbole, either.

New York

We hope it drives just as well

Quick, what was Toyota's best-selling vehicle in America last year? If you said Camry or Corolla, you were close, but in fact it was the RAV4. It sold over 400,000 units last year, topping the next best-selling Camry by about 20,000 cars. And this was despite the fact that the current RAV4 is roughly 5 years old, and the Camry was completely redesigned, and improved, last year. That makes the RAV4 monumentally important to the Japanese carmaker. Thankfully, though, instead of playing it safe and

New York

Special Mini will traverse the world's longest north-south roadway

In addition to the electric version of the classic Mini, the cheeky British BMW subsidiary has another battery-powered offering to electrify attendees of the New York Auto Show. This one is a special version of the Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4, slated for a particularly impressive journey. The Mini Countryman Panamericana Plug-In Hybrid — or, rather, three of them — will traverse the world's longest north-south roadway route, traveling from North America to Tierra Del Fuego, at the

New York

It'll go from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. Crikey.

"I love this car." So said Jaguar designer Ian Callum, quite genuinely, as the Jaguar F-Pace SVR drove onto the stage at the company's new headquarters in Mahwah, N.J. Despite accepting and even embracing Jaguar's decision to produce SUVs, it's quite obvious (because he says so repeatedly) that Callum is still a guy with a lust for high-powered sports cars. The F-Pace SVR melds these two elements to create something he gleefully describes as "ridiculous."

New York

The Sportback five-door, finally in an RS5 variant

In Autoblog's first drive review of the new Audi RS5, published a month ago, we eagerly asked Audi's RS5 project manager about the anticipated RS5 Sportback joining the 444-horsepower twin turbo coupe. Now, at the New York Auto Show, Audi is pulling the wraps off the Sportback. Even if the similarly powered RS4 wagon isn't available in the U.S, sometimes you do get what you want.

New York

Sharp compact crossover has weight of brand’s expectations to carry

Cadillac spent years and years improving its mainline sedans, the CTS and ATS, turning them into awfully good impressions of BMWs from a few years before. The thing is, great sedans aren't selling, and crossovers sure are. Cadillac's XT5 is the only crossover in the lineup, something that's had American Cadillac dealers gnashing their teeth and wailing — although anyone they can upsell into an Escalade can staunch the bleeding. That brings us to the new XT4, which is smaller than the XT5 b

New York

The Volkswagen Atlas Sport Concept previews a five-seater Atlas soon joining Volkswagen's SUV arsenal for the U.S. market. To be built in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2019, this lightly disguised concept mixes seven-seater Atlas exterior with a cues from the recent new-generation Touareg and some hybrid powertrain tech we haven't seen from VW yet.

Official

Consider this a preview of an actual electric Mini to be unveiled next year

We have good news, and we have bad news. First, the good: BMW is showing off this ridiculously fun classic Mini at the New York Auto Show, complete with the addition of a fully modernized electric powertrain. And now, the bad: It's a one-off that will not be put into production. To clarify, Mini will indeed unveil a full electric model sometime in 2019, but it'll be based on the new Cooper, not the classic you see here.

Official

There's new driver tech and a nine-speed transmission.

Mercedes-Benz introduced its 2019 C-Class refresh at the Geneva Auto Show. Now, at the end of the month, the renewed range-topping Mercedes-AMG C 63 models are revealed at the New York Auto Show, and in addition to the exterior-interior nip and tuck, the AMG C-Class now gets some interesting tech to boot.

New York

20,000 self-driving I-Paces will go into service over the next two years.

Waymo's CEO John Krafcik made an announcement ahead of the New York Auto Show, unveiling what the company calls, "The Next Step in Self-Driving." That next step is a sixth autonomous vehicle from Waymo, an electric Jaguar I-Pace, that will go into service later this year.

New York

Expect a supercharged V8 and an exhaust note from the gods

It should come as no surprise that the folks back in England have been working on a hot new version of the Jaguar F-Pace. Today, just ahead of the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the British automaker confirmed that the Jaguar F-Pace SVR will debut this week. The new Jaguar I-Pace and Range Rover SV Coupe will make their North American debuts alongside the F-Pace

Official

Civic-based hybrid will be built in America

Honda already showed us what the new Insight hybrid would look like with its barely disguised "concept" at Detroit. Now Honda is showing the production model, and on the outside, it looks identical to the concept except for the lack of tinting on the lights and windows. The production car also reveals its interior, and Honda has finally provided the details on its chassis and powertrain.

 
  Image Credit: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty
Green Car Buying Technology Convertible Crossover Hatchback Sedan SUV Truck Wagon Luxury Performance Auto News Recaps 2018 new york auto show featured
