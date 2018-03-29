We obsessively covered the 2018 New York Auto Show

We've already picked our favorites, but there were a whole heck of a lot more vehicles worth talking about. See everything we published from New York right down below, and stay tuned for more as news continues to flow out of the halls of Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
2018 New York Auto Show Editors' Picks
- Jeremy Korzeniewski
- 4 hrs ago
Autoblog's editors voted on vehicles debuted at the 2018 New York Auto Show. These are our picks for best in show.
VW Atlas Tanoak: Would it make sense to build it?
- Joel Stocksdale
- 10 hrs ago
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the New York Auto Show was the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak pickup truck. And one of the things that make the Tanoak so intriguing is how it seems pretty feasible to bring to market. It's based on the Atlas, which already has powertrains certified for emissions in America, and at least the front half wouldn't likely need much, if any work to make sure it passes U.S. safety standards. And like the Atlas, it uses the MQB modular platform found in everything from the afor
2018 New York Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Start spreading the news
- Drew Phillips
- 11 hrs ago
Here it is, our traditional car-show mega gallery of galleries — hundreds of photos of, in this case, 32 of the most interesting, fastest, most luxurious, coolest cars direct from the New York International Auto Show at Javits Center in Manhattan.
90 SUV/crossovers? And another 90 luxury models? How many are too many?
2019 Infiniti QX60 and QX80 introduced with new Limited trim level
- Antti Kautonen
- 13 hrs ago
Infiniti is introducing more luxurious Limited models of its QX60 and QX80 crossover and SUV at the New York Auto Show, with special wheels and even more luxurious interior touches.
VW stays with Detroit Auto Show in 2019 even as BMW, Mercedes pull out
- Greg Migliore
- 1 day ago
Despite plans from fellow German carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz to pull out of the Detroit Auto Show in 2019, Volkswagen says it's sticking with the Motor City next year.
2019 Mazda CX-3 crossover updated with a tad more power and refinement
- Joel Stocksdale
- 1 day ago
Mazda's smallest vehicle, the CX-3 subcompact crossover, is getting a refresh for the 2019 model year. Visually, you'd be hard-pressed to tell what changed, and that's because not much did. The grille now has slats that are grouped in pairs, and the rear taillights have been redesigned. But there are a number of changes aside from visuals that separate this model from the 2018.
Maserati Levante Trofeo gets a twin-turbo V8 transplant from Ferrari
- Jeremy Korzeniewski
- 1 day ago
With 590 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine powering the all-wheel-drive Levante Trofeo boasts the greatest power-per-liter of any engine ever installed in a Maserati. Not surprisingly, the engine and its 156-hp-per-liter output are the product of the men from Maranello. The Ferrari-based V8 pushes the Levante Trofeo to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 187 mph.
Was the old one better? 2019 Subaru Forester joined by past generations
- James Riswick
- 1 day ago
Are you having a hard time telling the all-new 2019 Subaru Forester apart from its predecessor? Are you wondering what they actually changed? Well, it's as if Subaru sensed that confusion, and brought the new Forester's ancestors on stage for its debut here at the New York Auto Show.
Mazda is finally adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Joel Stocksdale
- 1 day ago
The number of car companies that don't offer a smartphone mirroring infotainment system is shrinking. Toyota is finally beginning to offer Apple CarPlay on new cars, first on the Toyota Avalon. Mazda is finally going to offer Apple CarPlay, too, as well as Android Auto. The first car to get it will be the Mazda6.
5 things we love about the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4
- Nick Kurczewski
- 1 day ago
The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 proves that GM's upmarket truck and SUV brand is getting serious about offering rough-and-tumble capability to rival the Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, Ram 1500 and Nissan Titan. Until the Sierra AT4 rolled onstage at a media event in lower Manhattan, prior to this year's New York Auto Show, the GMC brand had been more focused on luxury touches like fancy chrome wheels and posh interiors — no surprise, considering the upscale SLT and Denali trim levels account for the v
Genesis Essentia Concept embraces electric performance
- John Beltz Snyder
- 1 day ago
Startup and established automakers alike have been waking up to — and embracing — the idea that electrification doesn't have to be just about efficiency. There's a huge performance potential for electric vehicles, a fact that Tesla has capitalized on, and other brands are following suit. Korean luxury car manufacturer Genesis is the latest to join the party with the unveiling of its Essentia grand touring EV concept at the New York Auto Show.
Cadillac to Corvette: You’re not getting our twin-turbo V8 engine
- Greg Migliore
- 1 day ago
Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen bluntly shot down rumors his brand's powerful twin-turbo V8 is also headed for the Chevy Corvette. Speaking Wednesday at the New York Auto Show, he said: "Just quit the speculation it's headed for Corvette. It's not."
2019 Nissan Altima vs Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry: How they compare
- James Riswick
- 1 day ago
Midsize family sedans may be losing sales to small SUVs, but hundreds of thousands of the things still left dealerships last year. The 2019 Nissan Altima introduced here at the New York Auto Show replaces one of the segment's best sellers, joining a pair of other best-sellers, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, which were both redesigned last year.
2019 Subaru Forester: Refined by evolution
- Jonathon Ramsey
- 1 day ago
Here it is, the all-new 2019 Subaru Forester, a lot like it was before, and a lot different. Six months of spy shots clued us in to evolutionary exterior on this fifth generation, which Subaru dubs "a more rugged style." Taking cues from the Ascent, instead of bodysides decorated with a couple of character lines, Subaru designers accentuate the sculpture of the entire span. In front, A larger, black gloss-finish grille cuts deeper into the bumper from the top, cladding around the lower into reac
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: Plastic hatch and other fun facts
- Joel Stocksdale
- 1 day ago
Historically, the Toyota Corolla hasn't been associated with words like "interesting," "exciting" or anything resembling enthusiasm, with the obvious exception of the earlier rear-drive models. But the 2019 Corolla Hatchback seems different. It looks aggressive. It's going to be available with a manual. And since Toyota says that being fun-to-drive is the top reason for buying a small hatchback, here's hoping it will indeed be fun. But besides these tidbits, there are other interesting facets to
2019 Kia K900 flagship sedan debuts: Reserved luxury reimagined
- Antti Kautonen
- 1 day ago
After those teasers and brochure shots, the 2019 Kia K900 flagship sedan is here in the metal, presented at the New York Auto Show. Kia reminds us that the only thing carried over from the old car is the name, but the car's design is still reserved rather than ostentatious.
2019 Hyundai Tucson revised with new styling and convenience tech
- Jeremy Korzeniewski
- 1 day ago
The Hyundai Tucson gets significant updates for the 2019 model year, with freshened styling all around to bring its look in line with the brand-new Kona and Santa Fe crossovers, revised engine options, and more of the safety and convenience technology that buyers have come to expect from the small crossover category.
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric gets 250-mile range rating in the U.S.
- Jeremy Korzeniewski
- 1 day ago
Let's get the most salient details out of the way: The Hyundai Kona Electric will show up in California in the fourth quarter of 2018, and other "ZEV-focused states" will soon follow. We'd expect to see the Kona EV in dealerships along the East and West Coasts and in New England in early 2019. It'll have an estimated range of 250 miles from its 64 kWh lithium ion battery pack. Its electric motor sends 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels.
2019 Acura RDX crossover gets turbocharged power, A-Spec version
- Alex Kierstein
- 1 day ago
Calling the RDX that Acura showed at this year's Detroit Auto Show a "concept" was stretching that term to the limits of credulity. The production version of the 2019 RDX is here, and this turbocharged crossover with available AWD looks darn near identical. While it offers all-wheel drive like its Lexus NX and Audi Q3 competitors, Acura's next-generation SH-AWD should be a serious selling point.
Mustang parts under the new Lincoln Aviator mean good things for Ford
- Alex Kierstein
- 1 day ago
As we mentioned last night, underneath the new Lincoln Aviator "concept" there appears to be an independent rear suspension lifted right from the Ford Mustang parts bin. And while it's pretty cool on its face that Mustang rear-drive platform bits are being reused in the broader Ford universe, what this means for the next Explorer could be really cool.
Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection gets celestial headliner
- Sven Gustafson
- 1 day ago
Rolls-Royce has announced a new bespoke collection for its Wraith 2-door luxury coupe that is highlighted, literally, by a headliner full of glittering shooting stars. It's called the Wraith Luminary Collection and its production will be limited to just 55 examples.
VW pickup is real: Atlas picks up a truck bed and the name Tanoak
- Joel Stocksdale
- 1 day ago
The rumor was true. Volkswagen did indeed create a pickup truck based on the Atlas for this year's New York Auto Show. In keeping with Volkswagen tradition, it even has a name that looks weird and isn't straightforward to say "Tanoak." We'd say that's weirder than Tiguan, but not quite to Touareg levels.
2019 Nissan Altima wants to shake up midsize sedans
- Jonathon Ramsey
- 1 day ago
Nissan designed the sixth-generation 2019 Altima to fulfill a lofty mission: shake up the midsized sedan segment. The carmaker said it was already well into work on its formerly best-selling vehicle when the Rogue crossover became the most popular Nissan on the lot. Once the Altima had been freed from the constraint of being the company's No. 1 in the U.S., Nissan decided to go further with the Atima's design and detailing, and make it a global car. The result sits on a new platform, gets two ne
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets faster still with Weissach Package
- Reese Counts
- 1 day ago
The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS made its debut just a few weeks ago at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. It's faster and more powerful than ever before thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber and a 520-horsepower 4.0-liter flat-six screamer mounted out back. For the 2018 New York Auto Show, Porsche's GT division is rolling out the GT3 RS Weissach Package, an $18,000 carbon-fiber weight-loss program.
Lincoln Aviator debuts as stylish 3-row crossover with a surprise
- Alex Kierstein
- 1 day ago
At a studio in the Meatpacking District in Manhattan, after a walk through an "art gallery" full of inspiration for Lincoln's newest midsize, three-row Aviator crossover, we saw the company's future. That's not breathless hyperbole, either.
2019 Toyota RAV4 actually looks pretty cool
- Joel Stocksdale
- 1 day ago
Quick, what was Toyota's best-selling vehicle in America last year? If you said Camry or Corolla, you were close, but in fact it was the RAV4. It sold over 400,000 units last year, topping the next best-selling Camry by about 20,000 cars. And this was despite the fact that the current RAV4 is roughly 5 years old, and the Camry was completely redesigned, and improved, last year. That makes the RAV4 monumentally important to the Japanese carmaker. Thankfully, though, instead of playing it safe and
Mini Countryman Panamericana PHEV will tackle 16,000-mile trek
- John Beltz Snyder
- 1 day ago
In addition to the electric version of the classic Mini, the cheeky British BMW subsidiary has another battery-powered offering to electrify attendees of the New York Auto Show. This one is a special version of the Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4, slated for a particularly impressive journey. The Mini Countryman Panamericana Plug-In Hybrid — or, rather, three of them — will traverse the world's longest north-south roadway route, traveling from North America to Tierra Del Fuego, at the
550-hp Jaguar F-Pace SVR revealed ahead of New York Auto Show
- James Riswick
- 1 day ago
"I love this car." So said Jaguar designer Ian Callum, quite genuinely, as the Jaguar F-Pace SVR drove onto the stage at the company's new headquarters in Mahwah, N.J. Despite accepting and even embracing Jaguar's decision to produce SUVs, it's quite obvious (because he says so repeatedly) that Callum is still a guy with a lust for high-powered sports cars. The F-Pace SVR melds these two elements to create something he gleefully describes as "ridiculous."
Audi RS5 Sportback turns up the torque
- Antti Kautonen
- 2 days ago
In Autoblog's first drive review of the new Audi RS5, published a month ago, we eagerly asked Audi's RS5 project manager about the anticipated RS5 Sportback joining the 444-horsepower twin turbo coupe. Now, at the New York Auto Show, Audi is pulling the wraps off the Sportback. Even if the similarly powered RS4 wagon isn't available in the U.S, sometimes you do get what you want.
All-new 2019 Cadillac XT4 crossover debuts in New York
- Alex Kierstein
- 2 days ago
Cadillac spent years and years improving its mainline sedans, the CTS and ATS, turning them into awfully good impressions of BMWs from a few years before. The thing is, great sedans aren't selling, and crossovers sure are. Cadillac's XT5 is the only crossover in the lineup, something that's had American Cadillac dealers gnashing their teeth and wailing — although anyone they can upsell into an Escalade can staunch the bleeding. That brings us to the new XT4, which is smaller than the XT5 b
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is a near-production look at the future
- Jonathon Ramsey
- 2 days ago
The Volkswagen Atlas Sport Concept previews a five-seater Atlas soon joining Volkswagen's SUV arsenal for the U.S. market. To be built in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2019, this lightly disguised concept mixes seven-seater Atlas exterior with a cues from the recent new-generation Touareg and some hybrid powertrain tech we haven't seen from VW yet.
BMW won't build this classic Mini Electric, but we wish they would
- Jeremy Korzeniewski
- 2 days ago
We have good news, and we have bad news. First, the good: BMW is showing off this ridiculously fun classic Mini at the New York Auto Show, complete with the addition of a fully modernized electric powertrain. And now, the bad: It's a one-off that will not be put into production. To clarify, Mini will indeed unveil a full electric model sometime in 2019, but it'll be based on the new Cooper, not the classic you see here.
Mercedes-AMG introduces refreshed C 63 models in New York
- Antti Kautonen
- 2 days ago
Mercedes-Benz introduced its 2019 C-Class refresh at the Geneva Auto Show. Now, at the end of the month, the renewed range-topping Mercedes-AMG C 63 models are revealed at the New York Auto Show, and in addition to the exterior-interior nip and tuck, the AMG C-Class now gets some interesting tech to boot.
Waymo unveils autonomous Jaguar I-Pace EV
- John Beltz Snyder
- 2 days ago
Waymo's CEO John Krafcik made an announcement ahead of the New York Auto Show, unveiling what the company calls, "The Next Step in Self-Driving." That next step is a sixth autonomous vehicle from Waymo, an electric Jaguar I-Pace, that will go into service later this year.
Jaguar F-Pace SVR to debut this week at New York Auto Show
- Reese Counts
- 3 days ago
It should come as no surprise that the folks back in England have been working on a hot new version of the Jaguar F-Pace. Today, just ahead of the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the British automaker confirmed that the Jaguar F-Pace SVR will debut this week. The new Jaguar I-Pace and Range Rover SV Coupe will make their North American debuts alongside the F-Pace
2019 Honda Insight aims for 55 mpg in the city
- Joel Stocksdale
- 3 days ago
Honda already showed us what the new Insight hybrid would look like with its barely disguised "concept" at Detroit. Now Honda is showing the production model, and on the outside, it looks identical to the concept except for the lack of tinting on the lights and windows. The production car also reveals its interior, and Honda has finally provided the details on its chassis and powertrain.