Cheetah mistakes a Land Rover for a Jaguar

File this information away in your brain under the heading: What to do if a wild cheetah climbs in your car. The answer: Stay perfectly still, show respect by not looking directly at the cheetah, and if you can possibly keep your hands from shaking, roll some video. Wildlife photographer Peter Heistein was in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania when, "A cheetah decided to explore our vehicle on a safari I was leading for Grand Ruaha Safaris ," Heistein wrote. Here's his video, and we'll let him tell the story:We like the explanation that the cat probably appreciated the commanding view from up high in the vehicle, which looks to be a Land Rover . Isn't that what a lot of SUV owners say?All of which reminds us of this cool video we ran a few months ago of a cheetah racing a Formula E car