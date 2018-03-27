Mercedes-AMG introduces refreshed C 63 models in New York

Mercedes-Benz introduced its 2019 C-Class refresh at the Geneva Auto Show. Now, at the end of the month, the renewed range-topping Mercedes-AMG C 63 models are revealed at the New York Auto Show, and in addition to the exterior-interior nip and tuck, the AMG C-Class now gets some interesting tech to boot.
The W205 generation's twin-turbo V8 engine is still available with two power outputs. The standard engine is rated at 469 horsepower and the S version at 503, with both numbers a little down from the pre-facelift car; however, the transmission is now the 9-speed AMG Speedshift MCT. Mercedes says the transmission has been specially tuned for the occasion, and the torque converter is still replaced with a wet start clutch. Of the three available body styles, the coupe is the fastest to 60 miles per hour at 3.8 seconds.
The W205 generation's twin-turbo V8 engine is still available with two power outputs. The standard engine is rated at 469 horsepower and the S version at 503, with both numbers a little down from the pre-facelift car; however, the transmission is now the 9-speed AMG Speedshift MCT. Mercedes says the transmission has been specially tuned for the occasion, and the torque converter is still replaced with a wet start clutch. Of the three available body styles, the coupe is the fastest to 60 miles per hour at 3.8 seconds.
There are a host of driving modes in addition to the car's Sport and Sport+ modes: depending on spec, the driver can choose from as many as six drive programs, ranging from "Slippery" and "Comfort" to "Race" and "Individual". Within a selected drive program, the steering, handling, ride, throttle response, shifting action and the limited-slip diff's function are adjusted within the AMG Dynamics spectrum, from a safety to more race-oriented modes. There's also an optional AMG Track Pace data logger for circuit driving, with tracks such as the Nürburging and Spa-Francorchamps already stored.
The infotainment controls have been overhauled, and the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster has three different AMG-style display modes (Classic, Progressive, and Sport). There's also a separate AMG menu, which informs the driver of the car's warm-up period, drive system setup, G-forces, engine data, and depending whether the Track Pace data logger has been specified, there's either that or a race timer. The new steering wheel has swipeable buttons, and it can also be specified with what the manufacturer calls the AMG Drive Unit for easy drive mode toggling on the go.
The AMG C 63 sedan, coupe, and cabriolet will all be available from early 2019.
Related Video: