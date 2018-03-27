2019 Subaru Forester teased again ahead of New York reveal

Subaru continues to dribble out teaser images of its all-new 2019 Forester ahead of its reveal Wednesday at the New York Auto Show.
The image, posted to Subaru's Facebook page, once again focuses on Forester's rear end, and specifically, the pincer-shaped right rear taillight that carries over from the Viziv concepts. Only this time, the photo is taken in broad daylight, so we can make out a little more of what's happening on that tailgate area. There are scooped-out recesses above the rear bumper and around the license plate and a wider cargo opening, as noted here previously. There's also some black plastic body cladding.
Previous spy shots have suggested the crossover will retain the boxy shape and grille of the current model, but with some subtle sidebody creases like those found on the Impreza and Crosstrek. It's expected to ride on Subaru's global architecture platform, while engine options aren't known. The current Forester's base engine is a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder making 170 horsepower, with an optional turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 250 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.
We'll know more tomorrow, when Subaru takes the wraps of the redesigned Forester in New York.
Related Video:
The image, posted to Subaru's Facebook page, once again focuses on Forester's rear end, and specifically, the pincer-shaped right rear taillight that carries over from the Viziv concepts. Only this time, the photo is taken in broad daylight, so we can make out a little more of what's happening on that tailgate area. There are scooped-out recesses above the rear bumper and around the license plate and a wider cargo opening, as noted here previously. There's also some black plastic body cladding.
Previous spy shots have suggested the crossover will retain the boxy shape and grille of the current model, but with some subtle sidebody creases like those found on the Impreza and Crosstrek. It's expected to ride on Subaru's global architecture platform, while engine options aren't known. The current Forester's base engine is a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder making 170 horsepower, with an optional turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 250 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.
We'll know more tomorrow, when Subaru takes the wraps of the redesigned Forester in New York.
Related Video: