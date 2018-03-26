Toyota has a basketball playing robot

This bot is better than you at shooting baskets

Mar 26th 2018 at 6:10PM
Toyota built a robot that plays basketball. It uses artificial intelligence to shoot perfect free throws. Check out the video.

Transcript: Cue is a basketball playing robot created by Toyota that shoots free throws. It uses artificial intelligence to shoot perfect free throws. It demonstrated its shooting ability in a shooting competition against two Alvark Tokyo basketball players. Cue shot with 100% accuracy for a perfect score, even hitting shots against a defense. Cue will be unveiled to the public on March 28. Would you want the Alvark Tokyo robot on your team?

