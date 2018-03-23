‘Top Gear’ sets world record speed of 87 mph — on a tractor

The show's engineering team outfitted their farming machine — dubbed "Track-tor" — with a 5.7-liter, 507-horsepower Chevrolet V8, added brakes on all four wheels (normal tractors feature only rear-wheel brakes), an adjustable air suspension system, 20-inch split-rim rear wheels fitted with 54-inch Super Swamper Bogger tires and a coat of Lamborghini-style orange paint.
@BBC_TopGear has broken a new @GWR Guinness World Records title for Fastest Tractor. Top Speed? Watch here ↓ pic.twitter.com/5LkKP1iyuI— Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) March 22, 2018
Driven by Stig and certified by a Guinness World Record adjudicator, the Track-tor hit 87.27 mph in an average of two runs at a former military airfield in Leicester, England. The previous record was 80.8 mph.
Still, we couldn't help but note that the feat pales in comparison to the new Honda Mean Mower, whose 1,000-cc four-cylinder engine gives it 189 horsepower and reportedly can take it to 134 mph. For a riding mower! So if you're looking to speed through your horticultural to-do list, go for the Honda.
