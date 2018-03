‘Top Gear’ sets world record speed of 87 mph — on a tractor

@BBC_TopGear has broken a new @GWR Guinness World Records title for Fastest Tractor. Top Speed? Watch here ↓ pic.twitter.com/5LkKP1iyuI — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) March 22, 2018

Today in silly automotive stunts comes news that there's a new world record for fastest modified farm tractor. It comes courtesy of the folks on BBC's " Top Gear "; the actual show airs Sunday on BBC 2.The show's engineering team outfitted their farming machine — dubbed "Track-tor" — with a 5.7-liter, 507-horsepower Chevrolet V8, added brakes on all four wheels (normal tractors feature only rear-wheel brakes), an adjustable air suspension system, 20-inch split-rim rear wheels fitted with 54-inch Super Swamper Bogger tires and a coat of Lamborghini-style orange paint.Driven by Stig and certified by a Guinness World Record adjudicator , the Track-tor hit 87.27 mph in an average of two runs at a former military airfield in Leicester, England. The previous record was 80.8 mph.Still, we couldn't help but note that the feat pales in comparison to the new Honda Mean Mower , whose 1,000-cc four-cylinder engine gives it 189 horsepower and reportedly can take it to 134 mph. For a riding mower! So if you're looking to speed through your horticultural to-do list, go for the Honda