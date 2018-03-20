Aye Captain! Hennessey's 2018 Lincoln Navigator has 600 HP

Texas tuner John Hennessey wants to steer the 2018 Lincoln Navigator into some serious performance SUV waters, presently dominated by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Range Rover SVR. Upping the power of Lincoln's range-topping sport-utility, from 450 horsepower to an even 600 hp, is enough to hustle the Navigator from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds and run the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 107 mph.
In terms of the 0-60 sprint, this performance upgrade nets you about 0.7 seconds versus the stock model. Good to know, in case you're hot to run a Navigator at your local drag-strip.
"The 2018 Navigator is a world-class luxury SUV and we wanted to take its already impressive power and performance to the next level," said president and company founder, John Hennessey.
So, what exactly has been done under the hood? The key to the performance improvements is better breathing, courtesy of a HPE600 twin-turbo engine upgrade.
Using the Navigator's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 as its base, Hennessey adds a new engine management computer, a stainless steel exhaust system, high-flow air induction, and a large front-mounted intercooler with blow-off valve. Hennessey's six-wheel VelociRaptor, which uses the same base engine, produces 602 hp and 622 lb-ft of torque.
Optional extras include 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a lowering kit, and Brembo brakes at the front and rear. Those brakes might not be a bad idea, especially considering this 600-hp motor is attached to approximately three tons of SUV that will, eventually, need to be stopped.
This performance package rings in at $19,950 (including installation) and comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty from Hennessey. Only 200 examples will be built for the 2018 model year.
While not quite as crazy as the VelociRaptor, this Lincoln is also only about one-third the price of that monster truck.
