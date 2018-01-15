2019 Ford Ranger | Tough and turbocharged | 2018 NAIAS

After several years studying abroad, the Ford Ranger is finally coming home to the States, more capable and more refined than ever. This isn't just a rehash of the same old formula. Ford is bringing the midsize Ranger sold in the rest of the world since 2011 to us. Since the return was announced last year, there's been a ton of speculation about the truck. Well, here it is in all its glory. (Spoiler alert: We couldn't wait for the new Ford Ranger, so we went to New Zealand to drive one.)

