2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 engine specs | Autoblog Short Cuts

Senior Editor Alex Kierstein previews the engine on the all new 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 . The High Country trim will have a 6.2-liter V8 engine. The big news is that Chevy will introduce a new 3-liter diesel inline-6 engine. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.