2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 engine specs | Autoblog Short Cuts

Jan 14th 2018 at 3:15AM
Senior Editor Alex Kierstein previews the engine on the all new 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500. The High Country trim will have a 6.2-liter V8 engine. The big news is that Chevy will introduce a new 3-liter diesel inline-6 engine. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video 2019 chevy silverado 1500 Auto Shows Autos chevy chevy silverado chevy silverado 1500 detroit auto show naias naias 2018 silverado silverado 1500 Transportation
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X