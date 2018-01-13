EMBARGO 01/14/2018 12:01AM*** Pickup truck icon returning to Ford lineup

The Ford Ranger mid-size pickup is returning. It’s been seven years since American shoppers could purchase Ranger but Ford is bringing it back. Production will begin on Ranger in late 2018. Ranger will feature a 2.3-L EcoBoost engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

