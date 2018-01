Workhorse W-15 electric pickup preorders now open to the public

Happy 2018! On behalf of everyone here at Workhorse, thank you for your continued support of our W-15 electric pick-up truck. Over the past months we have received thousands of emails offering support, ideas, and inputs. Thanks to you and the tireless efforts of the Workhorse R&D team I am thrilled to announce that we have opened W-15 reservations for everyone! We believe that the W-15 will be the safest, highest performance, lowest total cost of ownership pick-up truck.



By clicking the link you will be redirected to the webpage where you can place your reservation. The cost to pre-order a Workhorse W-15 is $1000 per truck, which is fully refundable. The purchase price of the vehicle is estimated at $52,500 and we expect the W-15 to be eligible under current legislation for a $7,500 tax credit for US citizens. The specifications and additional information on the vehicle including total cost of ownership, safety, and performance features can be found here.



Workhorse currently has over 5,300 W-15 trucks on pre-order from fleet operators. These pre-orders will start to deliver in late 2018. We will keep you informed as delivery dates approach in 2019. Order now and reserve your place in line!

When Workhorse Group first unveiled the W-15 range-extended electric pickup, it was only made available for preorder to fleets. That didn't keep private citizens keen on buying their own plug-in hybrid pickup from voicing their desire to the company. Still, when we last talked to Workhorse CEO Steve Burns , the company hadn't opened up reservations to the public. "I think we will," Burns told us, though. "The demand is so strong."Now, those patiently waiting to plunk down their hard-earned American dollars on a hard-working American PHEV pickup can finally do so, as Workhorse has officially welcomed individuals to place their reservations with a $1,000 refundable deposit. That will go toward the W-15's expected starting price of $52,500. The W-15 is expected to be eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which would bring the effective purchase cost down to $45,000.Those who've signed up for the company newsletter received the following email from Workhorse:That timeline puts Workhorse well ahead of Tesla , which plans to build a pickup after its next car, the Model Y. It'll have to get the Model 3 production sorted out first , though.The Workhorse W-15 has an electric driving range of 80 miles, before dipping into the reserves of the gas-powered generator. It offers 450 horsepower, a 0-6 time of 5.5 seconds and a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds.