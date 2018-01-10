Workhorse W-15 electric pickup preorders now open to the public

Happy 2018! On behalf of everyone here at Workhorse, thank you for your continued support of our W-15 electric pick-up truck. Over the past months we have received thousands of emails offering support, ideas, and inputs. Thanks to you and the tireless efforts of the Workhorse R&D team I am thrilled to announce that we have opened W-15 reservations for everyone! We believe that the W-15 will be the safest, highest performance, lowest total cost of ownership pick-up truck.



By clicking the link you will be redirected to the webpage where you can place your reservation. The cost to pre-order a Workhorse W-15 is $1000 per truck, which is fully refundable. The purchase price of the vehicle is estimated at $52,500 and we expect the W-15 to be eligible under current legislation for a $7,500 tax credit for US citizens. The specifications and additional information on the vehicle including total cost of ownership, safety, and performance features can be found here.



Workhorse currently has over 5,300 W-15 trucks on pre-order from fleet operators. These pre-orders will start to deliver in late 2018. We will keep you informed as delivery dates approach in 2019. Order now and reserve your place in line!