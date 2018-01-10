Toyota's e-Palette Will Deliver Your Pizza in the Future

Toyota announced on Monday a self-driving electric concept vehicle that it will tailor for companies to use for tasks like ride hailing and package delivery, underscoring how automakers are no longer simply building cars but also providing services to go with them.

