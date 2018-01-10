No hyperloop yet, but there's a hyperloop mobile app

Virgin Hyperloop One took to CES to show off a new concept mobile navigation app for ... you guessed it, the hyperloop. Which of course, doesn't exist, outside of a few test tracks scattered across the planet and the hopes and dreams of locations as diverse as Missouri, Colorado and India. But never mind that.

Designed with help from Here Technologies, whose mapping technology is in use by the likes of Volvo and the Audi A8, the multimodal app offers real-time, on-demand updates, using detailed location, mapping and navigation capabilities for 136 countries. It includes public transit information for more than 1,300 cities and three-dimensional indoor and venue maps for places like airports or malls. According to Fast Company, a fully built-out version will come out later this year but won't show hyperloop as a transportation option yet, since ... well, you know.

The concept app shows conference-goers a theoretical trip between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, showing that the hyperloop could — again, theoretically — make the 270-mile trip in just 30 minutes. It also, helpfully, offers so-called "last mile" options, such as walking, bike share and Lyft rides, to get you to and from the hypothetical hyperloop stations.

"Transportation today is too complex, with multiple apps, and massive terminals to navigate through," Matt Jones, Virgin Hyperloop One's senior VP of software engineering, wrote on the company's blog. "It's not on-demand when you get off one mode of transportation and have to wait 10 minutes to get into a car to make it home.

"With hyperloop," he continues, "passengers will be able to plan, book, and pay for a hyperloop journey as well as other modes of transportation including public, private, and ride-shares using the application."

Virgin Hyperloop One last month set a new speed record of 240 miles per hour at its DevLoop test track near Las Vegas, and it was last known to have raised a total of $245 million in funding. Fast Company reports the company plans to start building civil infrastructure for the first hyperloops in 2019, with hopes that local governments will jump on board.



