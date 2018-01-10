Byton unveiled its futuristic electric SUV concept at CES 2018

Chinese startup Byton unveiled its "new-generation smart device" EV concept at CES 2018. The electric vehicle can unlock its doors using facial recognition software, and it even detects who is driving. The Byton concept will start at $45,000 with a sedan and minivan vehicles in the following years to come.
Here's our story on the Byton concept. And here's where to go for more coverage of CES 2018.
