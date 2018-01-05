Nissan's B2V system will let you drive with your brain

Nissan ’s new take on semi-autonomous driving will allow drivers to steer the car, accelerate, and stop with just the use of their brain waves. Nissan claims the system will allow the driver to have a better interaction with the vehicle. Nissan is set to debut its headgear at CES in 2018. For more coverage of CES 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/tag/ces+2018/

