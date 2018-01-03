This Mercedes O 319 restomod camper van shames your VW Microbus

Hey, hippie with the VW Microbus: Check this out.
RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off this 1959 Mercedes-Benz O 319 bus that's been resto-modded with a modern, fuel-injected Mercedes engine and transmission, along with a modern air suspension that doesn't seem to have come from a Mercedes (possibly for the best given reliability).
Inside, there's a new interior complete with custom cabinetry, propane and water tanks, and a "rear berth" bed tucked underneath the wrap-around greenhouse windows. Just imagine backing this up toward some scenic outlook — it's a travel Instagrammer's dream. There's also a fair bit of RV-spec vinyl interior trim and, perhaps the most obscurely, the front seats of a second-generation Acura CL. I can't decide if I'm proud or ashamed of recognizing that.
The price is expected to be between $175,000 and $200,000 with no reserve when it rolls across the stage at the Arizona Biltmore Resort either Jan. 18 or 19.
