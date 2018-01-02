Porsche 911 992 Convertible spied with top down

Top-down driving in the winter can be entertaining, especially in a fun car. Crank up the heat, turn on the seat warmers and enjoy the refreshing breeze, like this Porsche test driver is doing in the spy photos above. He's driving the Porsche 992 convertible, and it's the first time we've seen this updated 911 with the top dropped.
The look of the 992 isn't drastically changed, compared to the current 911. It's wearing a bit of camouflage, but it's still an unmistakable vehicle. The most obvious changes, though, are inside the vehicle. As we've seen in previous spy shots, the new 911 will get a significant interior overhaul, with more prominent screens and a new shifter. It also looks like this could be a higher-performance Turbo model based on the large rear vents on the sides of the rear bumper, though the full-width taillight suggests it's a Carrera 4 model.
The coupe and convertible models will be followed by a Targa version. We haven't seen that prototype running about in the wild yet, but our spy shooters are keeping their eyes peeled. Another version they'll be keeping an eye out for is a hybrid 911, which has solid odds of reaching production in the near future.
Related Video:
The look of the 992 isn't drastically changed, compared to the current 911. It's wearing a bit of camouflage, but it's still an unmistakable vehicle. The most obvious changes, though, are inside the vehicle. As we've seen in previous spy shots, the new 911 will get a significant interior overhaul, with more prominent screens and a new shifter. It also looks like this could be a higher-performance Turbo model based on the large rear vents on the sides of the rear bumper, though the full-width taillight suggests it's a Carrera 4 model.
The coupe and convertible models will be followed by a Targa version. We haven't seen that prototype running about in the wild yet, but our spy shooters are keeping their eyes peeled. Another version they'll be keeping an eye out for is a hybrid 911, which has solid odds of reaching production in the near future.
Related Video: