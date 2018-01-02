When lowriders are life, of course they'll be involved in a marriage proposal

I wanna wish my soon to be wifie a happy anniversary i couldnt have asked for anyone better thanks for putting up with this lowrider lifestyle and the hop life ofcourse , and she said yes, had to work on the 63 this week to get stuck lol i loveyou @lowrider_muneka_915

A post shared by Erick Carrillo (@e_carrillo_915) on Dec 19, 2017 at 6:51pm PST