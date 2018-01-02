Video

When lowriders are life, of course they'll be involved in a marriage proposal

Watch this lowrider deliver a relationship highlight

Jan 2nd 2018 at 5:00PM
Wedding proposals nowadays have become a whole thing involving extensive planning, lots of people, precise timing and of course high-quality recording to get those sweet YouTube views. But this hardcore car enthusiast shows that you can still have a creative, meaningful proposal without all the pomp and circumstance.



The man making the proposal is Erick Carrillo, and based on his Instagram, he lives and breathes the lowrider life. The vast majority of his photos are of the candy-colored, small-wheeled, hydraulic-endowed classics. Of those lowriders, his 1963 Impala features prominently, and it's the car he used for the proposal. As you can see from the video above, it all took place in a nondescript parking lot with just a handful of friends who recorded it for posterity. A few hops from the Impala and the banner asking his girlfriend was revealed. It's also impressive that he got the car set up so it would stay lifted in the air.

The good news is that she said yes. And now the two of them can live the lowrider life together as a happy couple.

Related Video:
Aftermarket Videos Chevrolet Convertible Coupe Classics chevy impala lowrider marriage proposal proposal
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X