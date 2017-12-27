Faraday Future talks FF91 aero in new video

Despite a lot of missteps and rumors of company turmoil, Faraday Future is chugging along with its FF91 luxury EV. From time to time, the startup automaker has been releasing videos detailing the progress of the development of the FF91, and the most recent video focuses on the car's aerodynamics.
The video highlights the collaboration between aero and design teams as they work together to reduce drag while maintaining the high-tech aesthetic of the FF91. For example, the maximization of interior space guided the design of the roof spoiler in a classic case of form following function. Faraday Future employees talk about the efforts in the wind tunnel, as well as using predictive computational fluid dynamics to optimize efficiency.
Goals for the team were to keep the car's drag coefficient under 0.26. The result is a 10 percent decrease in drag at highway speeds, which translates to a five percent improvement in driving range. Learn more in the video above.
