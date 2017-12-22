GAC Motor bringing U.S.-aimed EV concept to Detroit auto show

Chinese automakers are ready to dip their toes in the American market. Among those companies is GAC Motor, which will return to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month with its full lineup, including cars aimed directly at U.S. consumers.
Green cars are a growing market in China, and GAC (plus other Chinese carmakers) want to bring their advanced powertrain vehicles here. As such, one of the cars GAC will show at the Detroit Auto Show will be an electric vehicle concept that targets young American drivers. We'll be on the show floor to tell you all about that when it's revealed. Among the other vehicles on display will be the new GAC GM8 minivan, GS8 seven-seat SUV and GA8 luxury sedan (check those out in the gallery above).
"The U.S. has one of the most advanced auto industries in the world; its consumers have reached a social consensus on the essential attributes of cars," said GAC Motor President Yu Jun. "Entering the U.S. market is an essential step for GAC Motor to bring premium vehicles to global consumers that adapt to their needs."
Previously, GAC has said it intends to break into the U.S. car market by the end of 2019, likely with a traditional franchise dealership network. The GS8 SUV – which is sold in China under the Trumpchi brand name – is likely to be the first model GAC introduces. Sources close to the company say GAC will likely begin sales in the Northeast, where customers are more welcoming to foreign brands. GAC definitely won't be putting the Trumpchi brand name on the cars it sells here, though.
Related Video:
Green cars are a growing market in China, and GAC (plus other Chinese carmakers) want to bring their advanced powertrain vehicles here. As such, one of the cars GAC will show at the Detroit Auto Show will be an electric vehicle concept that targets young American drivers. We'll be on the show floor to tell you all about that when it's revealed. Among the other vehicles on display will be the new GAC GM8 minivan, GS8 seven-seat SUV and GA8 luxury sedan (check those out in the gallery above).
"The U.S. has one of the most advanced auto industries in the world; its consumers have reached a social consensus on the essential attributes of cars," said GAC Motor President Yu Jun. "Entering the U.S. market is an essential step for GAC Motor to bring premium vehicles to global consumers that adapt to their needs."
Previously, GAC has said it intends to break into the U.S. car market by the end of 2019, likely with a traditional franchise dealership network. The GS8 SUV – which is sold in China under the Trumpchi brand name – is likely to be the first model GAC introduces. Sources close to the company say GAC will likely begin sales in the Northeast, where customers are more welcoming to foreign brands. GAC definitely won't be putting the Trumpchi brand name on the cars it sells here, though.
Related Video: